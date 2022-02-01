Kopin Secures Contract to Develop Night HUD (Heads Up Display) Module for Warfighters with Night Vision Goggles

Next-generation augmented HUD addresses lack of augmented reality in analog night vision devices

Kopin’s Night HUD is engineered to seamlessly integrate with the hundreds of thousands of night vision goggles already in use, providing a cutting-edge solution to meet the growing demand for advanced Visual Augmentation Systems (VAS) that support tactical data inputs like the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK)1. This next-generation Night HUD is designed to deliver higher resolution for sharper augmented imagery, improved readability, and a wider field of view, offering significant enhancements for tactical operations and boosting operational effectiveness.

“During nighttime operations, warfighters need to remain alert and maintain focus on the battlespace while avoiding distractions that could expose their position,” said Bill Maffucci, Sr. VP of Business Development and Strategy. “Kopin’s Night HUD seamlessly integrates with night vision devices to discreetly display critical geospatial information, helping warfighters maintain situational awareness without the risk of hazardous light exposure from traditional data devices.”

Kopin has been developing concepts for nighttime augmented reality using internal research and development funding and has demonstrated early prototypes. This contract will support the creation of an advanced HUD module with enhanced specifications including higher resolution, a larger field of view, improved visual acuity, reduced weight, and a slimmer profile. Future versions are expected to offer full-color nighttime augmented reality capabilities.

Kopin’s expertise in optical display solutions continues to drive key contracts like this one. To learn more about the Night HUD module and other products, visit Kopin’s private suite during the AUSA event in Washington, D.C., from October 14-16.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

