Kopin Secures $2 Million Order for New Pilot Helmet‑Mounted Display System from Tier-1 European Defense Contractor

Kopin to Enable Tactical Data Overlay for Pilots via New Helmet-Mounted Augmented Reality Display

Mission-Critical Defense Program with Tier-1 European Defense Contractor Expected to Drive Additional Follow-On Orders in 2026

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received an initial microdisplay production order for integration into a new rotary‑wing helmet‑mounted display (HMD) system for a mission-critical defense application.

The rotary-wing HMD system incorporates Kopin’s highly reliable, custom‑designed active‑matrix liquid crystal (AMLCD) microdisplays. These displays deliver critical flight, tactical, and sensor data in an augmented‑reality (AR) format – seamlessly overlaying digital information directly onto the pilot’s natural field of view. This AR capability provides superior situational awareness, accuracy, and safety, even in the most challenging environments and demanding missions. The enhanced vision systems enable warfighters to make split second decisions, enhancing operational capabilities and mission effectiveness.

“This purchase order is part of an ongoing multi‑year effort supporting a strategically important program,” said Iwan Dodd, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kopin. “We appreciate the continued confidence that tier‑1 prime defense contractors place in Kopin to deliver the custom‑engineered, rigorously tested, mission‑critical technology required to support our warfighters. This new European order further reinforces Kopin’s position as the leading provider of application‑specific microdisplays and optical systems for missions where high performance is paramount.”

Kopin’s technology has been deployed across numerous aviation platforms, and the company continues to expand its portfolio of high‑reliability display solutions to meet the evolving needs of defense customers worldwide.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

