Kopin Receives $1.1 Million Second Production Order For Specialized Weapon Sight Module

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and application-specific optical subassemblies for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it has received a $1.1 million follow-on production order for an application-specific, long range optical weapon sight module.

“Kopin continues to be a leader in weapon sight eyepieces for soldiers, and this order is an example of our microdisplays and optical subassemblies being used in the most rugged environments around the world,” said Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Sr. Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “This follow-on order is for one of Kopin’s specialized weapon sight eyepieces. We believe the situation in Europe and continued elevated defense spending will provide significant opportunities for follow-on orders.”

This weapon sight module offers a sophisticated video “see through” augmented reality capability that gives soldiers critical information with clear, bright symbology in their weapons sights. It incorporates our proprietary CyberDisplay® and our custom-designed optics, which have been proven as the reliable and high-performing core in more than 250,000 weapon sight systems.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s differentiated technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMBLED), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (COLS) displays, Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLE) displays, Micro LED (bled) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASCII. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin and CyberDisplay are trademarks of Kopin Corporation.

