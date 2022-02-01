Kopin Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Full year 2022 revenues increased 3.8% compared to 2021

January 2023 capital raise solidified balance sheet for announced restructuring efforts

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (“Kopin” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KOPN), a leading provider of high-resolution micro-displays and sub-systems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 was an instrumental year in Kopin’s evolution to becoming a leading provider of specialized solutions combining advanced microdisplay and optics technologies,” said Michael Murray, Kopin’s CEO. “While we continued to develop leading edge technologies for the various markets we serve over the last few years, we believed that a fundamental shift was required for our business to prosper over the long term. Since I became CEO in September of 2022, we have taken several steps towards operational improvements. My immediate focus is on yield improvements, on time and in full deliveries as well as cost controls, leading to improved margins and cash flow.”

Murray continued, “As we move into 2023, I see numerous long-term opportunities to drive revenue growth in our defense and industrial markets but we must establish operational excellence for this to be profitable growth. In addition to our operational improvements, we are focusing our business development efforts on offering our higher value added integrated optical display assemblies, which are critical to increasing the applications for AR/VR/MR, among other opportunities.”

“Technology has always been at the heart of Kopin’s success and we will continue executing on our vision to provide our global customers with brilliance in innovation, design and performance paired with a renewed focus on operational excellence,” concluded Murray.

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 were $12.2 million, compared to $13.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 25, 2021, an 8% decrease. Year-over-year product revenues were essentially flat with defense product revenues increasing by $1.2 million or 19.6% year over year while industrial product revenues decreased approximately $1.1 million or 46%, year over year. Fourth quarter 2022 funded research and development declined by $1.0 million or 24% as certain development programs moved into low rate initial production.

Cost of Product Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.9 million, or 103% of net product revenues, compared with $7.5 million, or 85% of net product revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The higher cost of product revenues as a percentage of net product revenues was partially due to an increase in material usage related to the quality issues.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $4.7 million compared to $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an 11% decrease year over year. The decrease in 2022 fourth quarter R&D expense as compared to the prior year was due to lower funded R&D expenses partially offset by higher internal R&D expenses. With the previously announced spin-off of certain organic light emitting diode (OLED) activities to Lightning Silicon, the Company expects internal R&D activities to decline in 2023.

Selling, General and Administration (SG&A) expenses were $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and professional fees, which were partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation of $3.3 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year Financial Results

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $47.4 million, compared to $45.7 million for the year ended December 25, 2021, a 3.8% year-over-year increase.

Cost of Product Revenues for 2022 were $32.6 million, or 100% of net product revenues, compared with $25.1 million, or 84% of net product revenues in the prior year. Cost of product revenues increased as a percentage of revenues in 2022 as compared to 2021 primarily due to excess material costs associated with quality issues, increased raw material prices and inefficiencies caused by supply chain disruptions.

R&D expenses for 2022 were $18.7 million compared to $16.3 million for 2021, a 15% increase year over year. The increase in R&D expense as compared to the prior year was seen in both funded and internal R&D. Funded R&D expenses were $10.3 million for 2022 as compared to $10.0 million for 2021, a 3% increase. Internal R&D expenses were $8.4 million for 2022 as compared to $6.3 million for 2021, a 33% increase. Internal R&D expense for 2022 increased as compared to the prior year primarily due to increase OLED development.

Selling, General and Administration (SG&A) expenses were $18.0 million for year 2022, compared to $18.1 million for the year 2021. SG&A for 2022 had increases as compared to 2021 in professional and compensation costs which were offset by lower non-cash stock-based compensation.

Other income for fiscal years 2022 and 2021 were income of $2.6 million and $436,000, respectively. In 2022 Kopin recorded a write up of an investment of $4.7 million and a write-down of $2 million in another investment.

Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation for the year 2022 was $19.3 million, or $0.21 per share, compared with Net Loss Attributable to Kopin Corporation of $13.4 million, or $0.15 per share, for the year 2021.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for 2022 was approximately $17.7 million. Kopin’s cash and equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $12.6 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to $29.3 million at December 25, 2021.

During 2022, the Company sold 2,330,436 shares of common stock through our existing At-The-Market program (ATM), which was entered into in March 2021, for gross proceeds of $2.9 million before deducting broker expenses of less than $100,000.

Subsequent to year end the Company completed a capital raise wherein 17 million shares of Kopin common stock were sold and prefunded warrants for another 6 million shares were issued. The net proceeds were approximately $21.5 million.

All amounts above are estimates and readers should refer to the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, for final disposition as well as important risk factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Kopin Corporation Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022 December 25,



2021 December 31,



2022 December 25,



2021 Display Revenues by Category (in millions) Defense $ 7.1 $ 5.9 $ 24.8 $ 18.2 Industrial/Enterprise 1.2 2.3 6.1 9.7 Consumer 0.3 0.6 1.5 1.9 Other – – – 0.1 R&D 3.3 4.3 14.4 14.7 License and Royalties 0.3 0.1 0.6 1.1 Total $ 12.2 $ 13.2 $ 47.4 $ 45.7 Stock-Based Compensation Expense Cost of product revenues $ (25,000 ) $ 5,000 $ 95,000 $ 211,000 Research and development 68,000 181,000 436,000 576,000 Selling, general and administrative (146,000 ) 465,000 737,000 3,630,000 $ (103,000 ) $ 651,000 $ 1,268,000 $ 4,417,000 Other Financial Information Depreciation and amortization $ 57,000 $ 103,000 $ 722,000 $ 669,000

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2022 December 25,



2021 December 31,



2022 December 25,



2021 Revenues: Net product revenues $ 8,654,525 $ 8,792,756 $ 32,420,397 $ 29,882,271 Research and development revenues 3,268,207 4,304,563 14,357,222 14,668,471 Other revenues 261,625 100,000 623,571 1,115,375 12,184,357 13,197,319 47,401,190 45,666,117 Expenses: Cost of product revenues 8,882,465 7,465,684 32,558,748 25,052,383 Research and development 4,672,165 5,232,968 18,667,558 16,288,251 Selling, general and administration 4,852,964 4,117,838 17,965,097 18,100,519 18,407,594 16,816,490 69,191,403 59,441,153 Loss from operations (6,223,237 ) (3,619,171 ) (21,790,213 ) (13,775,036 ) Other income, net 101,999 346,399 2,607,948 435,665 Loss before provision for income taxes and net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest (6,121,238 ) (3,272,772 ) (19,182,265 ) (13,339,371 ) Tax provision (36,000 ) (32,000 ) (144,000 ) (129,000 ) Net loss (6,157,238 ) (3,304,772 ) (19,326,265 ) (13,468,371 ) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest 68 (3,897 ) 348 35,498 Net loss attributable to Kopin Corporation $ (6,157,170 ) $ (3,308,669 ) $ (19,325,917 ) $ (13,432,873 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 91,739,459 88,615,156 91,429,106 88,831,532 Diluted 91,739,459 88,615,156 91,429,106 88,831,532

Kopin Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31,



2022 December 25,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and marketable securities $ 12,647,656 $ 29,295,466 Accounts receivable, net 6,537,891 12,113,070 Inventory 6,426,400 6,581,139 Contract assets and unbilled receivables 4,068,364 2,299,392 Prepaid and other current assets 1,180,362 1,918,678 Total current assets 30,860,673 52,207,745 Plant and equipment, net 1,831,641 1,888,963 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,168,520 3,828,066 Equity investments 7,721,206 4,912,022 Other assets 170,132 170,932 Total assets $ 43,752,172 $ 63,007,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,438,980 $ 5,483,970 Accrued expenses 6,817,485 4,133,379 Customer deposits – 2,638,103 Deferred tax liabilities 482,739 513,417 Contract liabilities and billings in excess of revenue earned 930,500 4,063,031 Operating lease liabilities 786,928 701,204 Total current liabilities 14,456,632 17,533,104 Other long term liabilities 2,728,042 2,739,531 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,576,883 3,108,236 Total Kopin Corporation stockholders’ equity 24,163,297 39,799,191 Noncontrolling interest (172,682 ) (172,334 ) Total stockholders’ equity 23,990,615 39,626,857 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 43,752,172 $ 63,007,728

