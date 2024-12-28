Kopin Awarded Soldier Color MicroLED Contract by U.S. Army Aimed at Extended Reality Applications

Initiative aims to define ideal ultra-bright, full-color MicroLED display performance and requirements for Extended Reality

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, proudly announces a significant U.S. Army contract that underscores its pivotal role in advancing warfighter vision.





The contract involves a Soldier Display Trade Study to define the optimal MicroLED characteristics for Extended Reality (XR) heads-up displays (HUDs) for warfighter XR solutions. The initiative reaffirms Kopin’s commitment to revolutionizing military operations through cutting-edge display technology.

The Soldier Display Trade Study focuses on identifying ultrabright MicroLED tradeoffs to optimize see-through XR applications, prioritizing daytime-readable displays that are brighter, more energy-efficient, and capable of delivering clear visibility across diverse lighting conditions—from intense daylight to overcast starlight. The trade study will culminate in a comprehensive “Microdisplay Requirements and Performance Matrix,” setting the standard for next-generation soldier vision systems.

MicroLED technology offers distinct advantages over traditional solutions including superior brightness, enhanced power efficiency, and long operating lifetimes and eliminates the temporal artifacts associated with Laser Based Scanning (LBS). These attributes ensure daytime readability and reliable operation while minimizing nausea and discomfort often associated with earlier XR systems—a critical advancement for soldiers relying on extended use of HUDs in high-stakes missions.

This new contract will illustrate what microdisplay will be needed for next-generation soldier vision systems, including head-mounted see-through displays, handheld devices, platform-mounted systems, and advanced weapon sights like the Next Gen Squad Weapon Fire Control (NGSW-FC).

“With over 40 years of expertise and more than 400,000 defense vision products delivered, Kopin is a trusted partner in advancing microdisplay technology for the warfighter,” said Michael Murray, CEO, President, Chairman of Kopin. “This contract marks a transformative moment in defining the potential of MicroLED technology and establishing a clear blueprint for production that meets rigorous standards for performance, reliability, and cost in high-volume applications.”

By defining benchmarks and delivering cutting-edge hardware, Kopin is paving the way for MicroLED-based augmented reality (AR) systems, equipping soldiers with unparalleled visual capabilities for a wide range of critical applications.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Contacts

For Investor Relations



Kopin Corporation



Richard Sneider, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



Richard_Sneider@kopin.com

508-870-5959

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

561-489-5315

Lightspeed PR Contact

Grace Halvorsen



Lightspeed PR/M



Kopin@lightspeedpr.com