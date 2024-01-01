Kopin and Wilcox to Demonstrate Day and Nighttime Readable Visual Augmentation Solutions for Warfighters at SHOT Show 2025 in First Public Reveal

See the DayVAS™ HUD (heads up display) and patent pending DarkWAVE™ night vision goggle clip-in, capable of full color augmented reality overlay

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced the DayVAS™ (Daytime Visual Augmentation System) and DarkWAVE™ will be demonstrated for the first time publicly at SHOT Show 2025.





DayVAS is a daytime readable see-through Heads-Up Display (HUD) module, developed in collaboration with Wilcox Industries (Wilcox), and is used with their cutting-edge FUSION CLAW™ head borne information system. The FUSION CLAW is set to revolutionize the battlefield with its advanced modular technology platform, seamlessly integrating night vision, communications equipment, multi-spectral identification friend-or-foe, AI-informed power prioritization, multi-spectral forward illumination, mission recording, and Day/Night Heads-Up Display (HUD).

Also in collaboration with Wilcox, and debuting at the SHOT Show, will be DarkWAVE. DarkWAVE solves the problem seen in current augmented reality (AR) night vision goggle (NVG) accessories. DarkWave is intended to replace monochrome green only AR symbology and low resolution thermal overlay images with full color, tube safe situational awareness. DarkWAVE fills the NVG’s field-of-view (FOV) with full color symbology at a higher resolution than currently available clip-on thermal imagers. The operational impact of the DarkWAVE is improved situational awareness for faster, more informed and decisive action (OODA loops) by our warfighters. DarkWAVE’s augmented clip-in visuals enhance warfighter’s ability to safely complete their missions, reduce fratricide and return home to their families.

Kopin’s pivotal role in DayVAS and DarkWAVE involves the development and production of look-through mixed reality accessories, which enhance warfighter situational awareness with state-of-the-art Day and Night HUDs. With geospatial AR software integration, users will have the capability to select menu items at a glance, watch drone feeds, navigation cueing and communicate via text over a real world scene.

“Warfighters utilizing today’s ATAK systems and similar emerging AR technologies require the ability to safely access vital information in real-time. This crucial knowledge not only supports successful mission outcomes but also supports our mission of helping them return home safely,” said Nic Peterson, Kopin’s Director of Business Development for Warfighter Vision. “We believe our high-performance microdisplays combined with innovative near-eye optics enable Kopin’s HUD products to meet the needs of the warfighter by enhancing the utility and safety of the ATAK systems in use today.”

See the DayVAS HUD and DarkWAVE demonstrations at SHOT Show 2025, featured at Wilcox Booth #62303. Contact sales@kopin.com to pre-schedule a demonstration.

Note to the Media: Priority demonstration experiences are available for members of the media who register in advance at Kopin@lightspeedpr.com.

About Wilcox Industries

With over 40 years of experience, Wilcox Industries designs, develops, and manufactures complex mounting and electro-optical solutions to fit the needs of even the most urgent and demanding Government and Department of Defense customer requirements. Our state-of-the-art headquarters and production facility in Newington, New Hampshire allows for single facility, vertically integrated approaches that not only increase efficiency, but also meet the intense security requirements necessary to support Government and Department of Defense contracts. For more information, please visit Wilcox’s website at www.wilcoxind.com

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

