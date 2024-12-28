Kopin Achieves Key Hardware and Software Milestones in NeuralDisplay™ Prototype Development

Key milestones enable head worn demonstrations for real-time tracking of user’s gaze direction, pupil size, and eyeball.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, is proud to announce critical hardware and software milestones in the development of its NeuralDisplay™, which have led to a demonstrable prototype.





Kopin’s AI-powered NeuralDisplay technology is set to make AR/VR solutions more comfortable by automatically adapting to the user’s unique vision requirements. We believe NeuralDisplay™ has the potential to revolutionize spatial computing by eliminating the need for dedicated eye-tracking cameras, significantly reducing size, weight, power consumption, and cost. Designed for enhanced functionality, NeuralDisplay is expected to enable dynamic brightness and contrast adjustments, precise gaze control, eye fatigue monitoring, and rapid response to neurological stimuli—such as pupil dilation triggered by a fight-or-flight reaction.

Hardware Milestones

Kopin’s latest hardware prototype, built on OLED technology with MicroLED compatibility, now enables eye image capture. This breakthrough delivers valuable insights into the requirements for custom optics, setting the stage for future advancements. Key discoveries address design challenges and optimize performance, propelling ongoing innovation.

Software Milestones

The updated software prototype now incorporates automatic vergence, adjusting seamlessly based on the user’s gaze and depth perception. We believe this groundbreaking feature ensures optimal viewing experiences through accurate eye tracking and proper vergence—a crucial capability for augmented reality systems. The current prototype showcases augmented reality rangefinder capabilities, enabling the display to calculate distances with precision.

Through initial integration rounds with the NeuralDisplay, Kopin has gained critical insights into sensor sensitivity and microdisplay performance. These learnings have been instrumental in designing the next generation of bi-directional displays with improved functionality, reduced latency, and greater productization potential.

“Kopin is dedicated to driving the future of AR and VR with cutting-edge innovations,” said Michael Murray, CEO of Kopin. “Our NeuralDisplay prototype exemplifies our commitment to redefining the possibilities in augmented reality, paving the way for a transformative solution that is set to revolutionize the AR experience for end users.”

Path Forward

As Kopin continues refining the design, the next steps will focus on enhancing silicon architecture to improve color accuracy, brightness, and sensor sensitivity. These upgrades will further bolster the NeuralDisplay’s capabilities and propel development toward the next generation of innovative display technology.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to our belief that NeuralDisplay™ has the potential to revolutionize spatial computing by eliminating the need for dedicated eye-tracking cameras, significantly reducing size, weight, power consumption, and cost; our expectation that NeuralDisplay can enable dynamic brightness and contrast adjustments, precise gaze control, eye fatigue monitoring, and rapid response to neurological stimuli—such as pupil dilation triggered by a fight-or-flight reaction; and our belief that automatic vergence is a groundbreaking feature that ensures optimal viewing experiences through accurate eye tracking and proper vergence—a crucial capability for augmented reality systems. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, or as updated from time to time by our Securities and Exchange Commission filings

