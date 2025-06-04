Kootenay Resources Reports Project Update for Moyie Project

Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV:KTRI) (the “Company” or “Kootenay”) is pleased to provide an update on The Moyie Anticline Project, an early-stage exploration project south of Cranbrook B.C. Part of the Company’s objective for the discovery of Tier One deposits, Moyie Anticline represents one of the most compelling district-scale exploration plays in the Belt-Purcell Basin with a combined total area of 33,932.29 hectares.

The consolidated land package covers a major portion of the Moyie Anticline structural corridor – a fertile setting for multiple deposit types including Sullivan-style SEDEX, Revett-type sediment-hosted copper-silver, and Coeur d’Alene-style silver-rich vein systems. Historic and modern data sets, including recently acquired MT and ZTEM geophysics, support the presence of several large-scale mineralizing systems. This is the first time these targets are being systematically evaluated under a unified exploration model, creating a rare opportunity for multiple discoveries.

The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure: all-season roads, power access, and proximity to processing facilities. With $1.7M+ in historical work and a pipeline of clearly defined and geophysically supported targets, the Moyie Anticline contains;

Exploration Target Styles

Sullivan-Type SEDEX: Stratiform Ag-Zn-Pb targets in tourmalinite-rich, vent-proximal settings along the Sullivan Horizon

Revett-Type Cu: Disseminated and vein-hosted copper in altered Creston-equivalent sediments

Sheep Creek / Mt Isa-Style Cu-Co: Structural Cu systems in gabbroic rocks with Cu-Ni enrichment and high-temp alteration

Coeur d’Alene-Style Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu Veins: Steep, fault-hosted polymetallic veins in Creston Formation with local bonanza grades

Target Areas

Sweet Spot (Can-Am): 100+ m thick mineralized horizon; historic hole returned 0.3% Zn+Pb over 105 m. (hole C-91-01, (1991) ;Anderson, D. “CanAm Property Year End Report” – Confidential Cominco document, referenced in Thompson, R.I. (2022) Technical Report on the Sweet Spot Property, British Columbia, pp22 ).

Huckleberry: MT/ZTEM anomaly tied to hydrothermal breccia and structural intersection with elevated Pb-Mo in prospecting samples.( BC Assessment Report #41626, (2023) Cook, F.A. and Brittliffe, D.A., “Ground Based Magnetotelluric Data on The Moyie Anticline Project”, refers to areas on Spikes MT grid, Anomaly #2)

Stoney Creek: SEDEX-style venting, alteration, and geophysical basin geometry beneath known mineralization. (BC Minfile number #082GSW075 )

Mt Mahon: Tourmaline-altered vent system with historical drilling and surface Pb-Zn-Cu showings ( BC Minefile number #082FSE128 )

SBA-Rise: 4 km-long vent trend; Zn-bearing breccia, never drilled to Sullivan Horizon. ( BCAssessment Report #38387 (2019) T Kennedy “Prospecting and Geochemistry for the SBA Property )

Sunrise Copper: >2 km Cu-in-soil anomaly over gabbro, aligned with ZTEM conductor ( BC Assessment Report #28523 (1999) C. Kennedy “Assessment Report Prospecting Program Cruz Property ).

Down Dip: Stratabound alteration and Pb-Zn mineralization in Middle Aldridge ( BC Minfile number#082GSW125 ).

Lady Slipper: Tourmaline and albite alteration; structurally complex zone with soil and rock geochem. ( BC Assessment Report 36269 (2015) C. Kennedy “Assessment Report Rock Geochemistry Lady Slipper Property “

Kennco: 800+ m Pb-Zn soil anomaly ( BC Assessment Report (1979) Stevenson, R.W. and Staargaard, C.F. “Report on Geochemical Survey – Yahk Group “; historic EM and drill results at prospective marker unit ( BC Assessment Report 20827 (1990) Stephenson, L “Report on Diamond Drill Holes E90-1 and 2, Eng Property “).

Society Girl: Along historical St. Eugene vein trend and breccias in Upper Aldridge / Lower Creston ( BC Minfile number #082GSW030 ).

KRL: High-grade Ag-Zn-Pb veins with broad intercepts and structural intersections in Creston Formation (BC Assessment Report #31658 (2010) S.Kennedy “KRL Project Rock Geochemistry Report” pp4 – included 1m trench sample of 22% Pb and 73.9 ppm Ag ) .

Ward Area: Broad alteration system with disseminated Cu+Pb sulphides in Creston Formation; Revett analogue ( BC Assessment Report #33261, (2012), C Kennedy “Assessment Report Prospecting Program Silver Fox Property” pp7-8).

Significant – 10km by 10 km area of elevated conductance with positive structural and geochemical features. May reflect large sulfide rich sub basin similar to the sub basin defining the Sullivan corridor. Area includes Huckleberry, Sunrise, Lady Slipper (BC Assessment Report #42639 (2025) Brittliffe D.A. off confidential October 2025)

Next Steps

Over 12 documented targets defined through historical drilling, mapping, and geophysics

MT and ZTEM surveys completed, with additional MT data to be processed to refine target geometry (Sweet Spot, Mt Mahon, Down Dip)

Phase I: Structural mapping, MT integration, drill permitting

Phase II: First-pass drilling of conductor-hosted and alteration-defined targets

Background

Kootenay Resources Inc’s stated mission is the discovery of a Tier One deposit and as such focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc., and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Qualified Persons

The Company’s technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

Kootenay is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire