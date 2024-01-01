KOKO HOTELS and Hotel Wing International Unite Under a Single Brand

With 63 Properties Nationwide, the Launch of “KOKO HOTELS” Introduces New Brand Concept, “Here Discovery Begins”

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Polaris Holdings Co., Ltd. and Minacia Co., Ltd., which merged in December 2024, announce the integration of its three original brands, KOKO HOTELS, Hotel Wing International and Tenza Hotel. As of September 2025, all are operated under the unified hotel brand KOKO HOTELS, one of the top ten domestic hotel brands in Japan by scale, comprised of 63 hotels with 9,489 rooms nationwide.





KOKO HOTELS also launches new brand visuals and guest services embodying its new concept: “Here Discovery Begins.” With increasing inbound visitors and renewed demand for domestic travel, KOKO HOTELS meets a growing need for tourism opportunities to explore Japan more deeply. The reimagined brand aims to be more than a place to stay but a hub for discovering local attractions, offering a starting point to regional cuisine, culture and encounters with locals – all tailored to guests’ travel purposes and style.

“At KOKO HOTELS, we aim to deliver experiences that truly intrigue guests. Hotels can no longer differentiate themselves solely on being clean, new, well-located, or reasonably priced. Instead, conversations, services, and local attractions are equally as important,” said Mr. Yohei Taguchi, President and CEO at Polaris Holdings. “We’re prioritizing local discoveries and human connection, so each stay leaves a lasting impression and guests remember us when planning their next journey.”

The new KOKO HOTELS visual identity was created by graphic designer and artist Asuka Watanabe. The design encourages personal interpretation, offering freedom for each viewer to experience it differently.

To bring the new brand concept to life, KOKO HOTELS introduces the following services:

A Taste of Japan Dashi Amenity – A cup that marks the beginning of your journey: Guests can experience the essence of “umami,” the foundation of Japanese cuisine, with five regional blends. Unified Fragrance Program – A reassuring sense of place: Knowing the connection between scent and long-lasting memories, every KOKO HOTELS property now features a shared fragrance. Eco-Bag Lending Service – A convenience born from a small act of thoughtfulness: Guests can borrow an eco-bag at check-in for shopping trips. In an industry moving toward automation, KOKO HOTELS emphasizes thoughtful, personalized services. Virtual Trip Guide – Smooth travels with your smartphone: The brand has introduced the “tripla guide,” an AI-powered chat mobile service exclusively for travelers, which allows for easy information access during their stay. Enhanced Guest Experiences at Check-In – Welcome to KOKO HOTELS: From the moment guests arrive, they can expect elevated staff attentiveness and interactions. Each hotel has appointed a Brand Ambassador to develop new services, enhance experiences, and share local cultural appeal.

Adding to its existing brands—KOKO HOTEL, KOKO HOTEL Premier, and KOKO HOTEL Residence— KOKO HOTELS will expand its portfolio with the launch of a new brand, KOKO STAY, and 12 new hotel openings across brands by spring 2028.

Contacts

Media

lauryn@maverickcreative.us