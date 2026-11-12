Knockin Introduces Personal AI Profiles That Answer Questions and Help Visitors Connect

The personal AI networking assistant helps visitors learn about a person’s work and take the next step, while reducing repetitive questions and interruptions.

During a job search, networking event, or business development meeting, introducing yourself can start to feel like a full-time job. You explain what you do, walk someone through your experience, share examples of your work, and answer many of the same questions again and again. A résumé or personal website can provide the basic information, but it rarely gives visitors the chance to ask the questions they actually have.

Knockin , a personal AI networking assistant, is designed to make that first introduction a little easier. Rather than serving as another digital business card or online portfolio, Knockin turns a person’s profile into an interactive space where visitors can learn about their background, work, services, and potential collaboration opportunities through conversation.

“We believe that people should be able to introduce themselves and remain open to new opportunities without having to be personally available for every initial interaction.” one of the spokespersons of Knockin says.

With Knockin, users can build an AI-powered personal profile by adding information about their professional experience, projects, portfolio, and services. Its AI then uses the information provided to introduce the individual and respond to visitors’ questions. Say you’re looking at a designer’s profile. Instead of clicking through page after page, you can just ask: What have they worked on before? What’s their background? Do they take on projects like mine? You get a straight answer on the spot, and you can tell pretty quickly whether this person is a good fit before you ever reach out.

It’s a different feel from flipping through a portfolio, and it beats sending an email and waiting a day for a reply. The AI covers the first hello and the basic questions, so visitors know who they’re dealing with and what that person actually does.

For anyone whose work depends on their own name and know-how, that first conversation can make a real difference. Independent consultants, freelancers, creators, and entrepreneurs often work across multiple projects and communicate with people who have different needs. Explaining the same professional background to every new contact takes time, even when those conversations may eventually lead somewhere valuable.

Knockin gives users more control over how those conversations begin. They can also establish boundaries around what the AI is allowed to handle and when a conversation should be passed back to them. That distinction is important. The purpose is not to replace personal communication or put another barrier between people. It is to make the initial exchange more useful. When a visitor is ready to discuss something that requires the individual’s judgment, experience, or direct involvement, the person can step into the conversation with the background already in place, rather than starting from the beginning.

Knockin also brings contact information and conversation context together, making it easier to follow up with people and continue discussions. Your Knockin link goes anywhere you do: your Instagram bio, your website, or even a QR code on a business card. Anyone who taps or scans it lands right on your profile. Visitors can ask questions directly through the shared page without needing to download a separate app or create an account.

For founder He Zhao, the product grew out of a familiar challenge in professional networking: staying accessible while protecting the time and attention needed to do meaningful work.

“We want people to remain open to opportunities without having to explain themselves from scratch every time someone takes an interest,” Zhao said. “Knockin helps visitors understand who you are and what you do first. When a conversation needs your personal involvement, you can take it from there.”

As AI becomes part of more everyday digital interactions, Knockin takes a relatively personal approach to the technology. Rather than focusing on generating content or automating an entire professional relationship, it focuses on one specific moment: the introduction. It gives a personal profile the ability to respond, provide context, and help move an initial connection toward a more meaningful conversation.

Email: jinjian@luciusai.com

SOURCE: Knockin

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire