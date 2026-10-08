KnightHawk Engineering: More Than 30 Years of Service to the Clear Lake Food Pantry

Houston engineering company backs one of the Clear Lake area’s longstanding food ministries with leadership, facilities, volunteers, and hands-on support

For more than three decades, KnightHawk Engineering , Inc. (KHE) has demonstrated that being part of a community means more than simply doing business in it. It means serving it.

KHE is a longtime corporate sponsor and active supporter of the Clear Lake Food Pantry (CLFP), a faith-based nonprofit ministry serving families in the greater Clear Lake and Houston-area community. Today, CLFP serves approximately 600 families every week and distributes approximately 2,800 tons of food each year to people in need.

The pantry’s mission is rooted in the love and teachings of Jesus Christ and a commitment to feed the hungry, help people through difficult circumstances, and treat every person who comes through its doors with dignity and respect.

By the Numbers

600 families served each week

2,800 tons of food distributed each year

30+ years of KHE support

More Than a Corporate Sponsorship

KnightHawk’s relationship with CLFP goes far beyond financial support. For more than 30 years, KHE has provided a combination of corporate resources, office and facility support, logistical assistance, and, most importantly, people willing to serve.

KHE employees have volunteered their time and talents to help the pantry operate and serve the community. KnightHawk also makes its own facilities available when needed. At present, building materials for the Clear Lake Food Pantry are being stored in KHE’s parking lot as the pantry works to meet its facility and ministry needs.

A Family Affair – and a Company Commitment

The commitment is deeply personal to the Knight family and closely connected to the leadership of KnightHawk Engineering.

Cliff Knight – CEO of KnightHawk Engineering; President and Director of CLFP for more than six years; volunteer and board member for approximately 30 years

– CEO of KnightHawk Engineering; President and Director of CLFP for more than six years; volunteer and board member for approximately 30 years Diane Knight – Operations Manager for the Clear Lake Food Pantry and wife of Cliff Knight

– Operations Manager for the Clear Lake Food Pantry and wife of Cliff Knight Nathan Knight – Vice President of KnightHawk Engineering and Secretary of the Clear Lake Food Pantry

– Vice President of KnightHawk Engineering and Secretary of the Clear Lake Food Pantry KHE Employees – Corporate volunteers who have stepped in to support food distribution, operations, and other pantry needs when help was needed most

Taken together, the relationship truly is a family affair – but it is also a reflection of a broader KHE culture that encourages employees to step forward and help when the community needs them.

When the Pantry Needed Help During COVID, KnightHawk Showed Up

One of the clearest examples came during the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when the need for food assistance was high and the Clear Lake Food Pantry did not have enough volunteers to meet the immediate demand, CLFP President and KHE CEO Cliff Knight asked KnightHawk employees to go to the pantry and help.

The response was simple: the company stepped in. KnightHawk employees left their normal work responsibilities and went to help CLFP serve families during one of the most difficult periods the community had faced.

That moment captures what the KHE-CLFP relationship has meant over the years. When the pantry needs resources, KnightHawk looks for resources. When it needs space, KHE finds space. And when it needs people, KnightHawk sends people.

Engineering a Stronger Community

KnightHawk Engineering is professionally known for solving difficult engineering problems for industry. Its work with the Clear Lake Food Pantry shows another side of that same problem-solving culture: applying leadership, organization, facilities and human effort to help address hunger and hardship close to home.

For KHE, community service is not simply a donation made at the end of the year. It is sustained involvement – leadership at the board level, operational support, employee volunteerism, the use of company property and facilities, and a willingness to respond when the pantry faces an immediate need.

“At KnightHawk, we have always believed that if the Lord has blessed us with people, resources and abilities, then we have a responsibility to use those blessings to help others,” said Cliff Knight, CEO, KnightHawk Engineering, Inc. “The Clear Lake Food Pantry is not something we simply sponsor. It is something our family and our company have been part of for decades.”

About KnightHawk Engineering, Inc.

Since 1991, KnightHawk Engineering has built its business around solving complex engineering challenges. The company brings together engineers with experience across industrial design, failure analysis, rotordynamics, troubleshooting, and equipment analysis. KnightHawk has worked with clients around the world, including major industrial companies and NASA. Its experience covers both static and rotating equipment, from heat exchangers and furnace tubes to compressors and other rotating machinery. The company focuses on understanding the underlying physics of an engineering problem and developing solutions quickly when a delayed answer could have serious consequences.

About the Clear Lake Food Pantry

The Clear Lake Food Pantry is a faith-based nonprofit ministry serving the greater Clear Lake and Houston-area community. CLFP serves approximately 600 families each week and distributes approximately 2,800 tons of food annually with the support of volunteers, churches, businesses and ministry partners. www.clearlakefoodpantry.org

Contact Information

Media Contact: Nathan Knight

Phone: (281)702-0203

Email: Nknight@knighthawk.com

SOURCE: KnightHawk Engineering

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire