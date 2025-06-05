Kling AI Celebrates First Anniversary; Achieves Annualized Revenue Run Rate Surpassing USD100 Million in 10th Month Since Launch

HONG KONG, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuaishou Technology (“Kuaishou” or the “Company”; HKD Counter Stock Code: 01024 / RMB Counter Stock Code: 81024), a leading content community and social platform, today announced that its globally leading large video generation model, Kling AI, achieved an Annualized Revenue Run Rate (see Note 1) surpassing USD100 million in March 2025, the tenth month since its official launch. Notably, Kling AI’s monthly subscription bookings (see Note 2) exceeded RMB100 million in both April and May this year. Kling AI ranks at the forefront of large video generation models and independent AI products globally by both revenue growth and overall revenue scale.

Within just one year of its June 2024 launch, Kling AI has completed more than 20 iterations. In April 2025, Kuaishou officially rolled out the Kling AI 2.0 Video Generation Model to global users, maintaining global leadership in motion quality, semantic responsiveness and visual aesthetics. At the end of May 2025, Kuaishou debuted the Kling AI 2.1 model series. Featuring a Standard (720p) mode and a High Quality (1080p) mode, Kling AI 2.1 is engineered for high cost-effectiveness and efficient content generation. Additionally, the premium Kling AI 2.1 Master Edition delivers superior motion performance and enhanced semantic responsiveness, marking a significant breakthrough in AI video creation.

Kling AI is committed to continuously enhancing the baseline quality of its models and providing users with precise control, enabling them to accurately bring their ideas to life. While sustaining global leadership in technology and product features, Kling AI also accelerated its revenue growth. Kling AI offers membership subscription services to prosumers to help improve their creative efficiency and quality, and provides API services to over 10,000 domestic and overseas corporate clients and developers across multiple industries such as professional content creation platforms, advertising and marketing, film and animation, game production and smart devices.

Going forward, Kling AI will continue to focus on technological innovation and accelerate its deep application across more scenarios, further solidifying its global leading position in video generation. Kling AI strives to become the new infrastructure for video creation in the AI era.

Note 1: Annualized Revenue Run Rate = Current Month’s Revenue*12

Note 2: Monthly subscription bookings include paid prosumer subscriptions and corporate client API fees. Due to differences in the consumption cycles of the rights purchased through payment, there is a discrepancy between monthly subscription bookings and monthly revenue.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou’s platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “might”, “can”, “could”, “will”, “would”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, or “timetable”. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, may include our business outlook, estimates of financial performance, forecast business plans, growth strategies and projections of anticipated trends in our industry. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Group and are stated herein on the basis of the outlook at the time of this press release. They are based on certain expectations, assumptions and premises, many of which are subjective or beyond our control. These forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and may not be realized in the future. Underlying these forward-looking statements are a large number of risks and uncertainties. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as representations by the Board or the Company that the plans and objectives will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we are not obligated, and we undertake no obligation, to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that might reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release or those that might reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kuaishou Technology

Investor Relations

Email: ir@kuaishou.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kling-ai-celebrates-first-anniversary-achieves-annualized-revenue-run-rate-surpassing-usd100-million-in-10th-month-since-launch-302474832.html

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology