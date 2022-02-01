Klick Health Nabs 32 Clio Health Awards, Named “Independent Agency of the Year”

Agency’s 2023 creative awards tally at 85 following major wins at D&AD, Clios, The One Show, ADC, Webbys – reinforcing global success of health-and-wellness campaigns

NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advertising–Pencils and Towers and Cubes, oh my! Klick Health proudly accepted its 85th global creative accolade at last night’s Clio Health Awards, taking home 31 honors, including “Independent Agency of the Year,” two Grands, nine Golds, 10 Silvers, five Bronzes, and four Shortlists. In addition, Executive Creative Producer Laura Denham was named a 2023 Clio Health Innovator.

The large, global health agency has been earning top honors this spring at the world’s most prestigious advertising contests, including D&AD, The One Show, ADC, New York Festivals Health, Webbys, ANDYs, and the Clio Awards.

“Our goal isn’t just to do great work in health, but to do great work – period. To see our campaigns recognized with some of the world’s most respected health and mainstream creative awards is further proof that health is playing a larger part in people’s everyday lives,” said Klick Health Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. “We are proud and humbled to help lead the way in raising the creative bar and championing work that leads to more positive health awareness and outcomes.”

“The Bridge,” Klick’s animated short created for the non-profit PAWS NY, was awarded the Clio Health Grand in Film Craft, along with three Gold, three Silver, and one Bronze. The film’s innovative animation style and heartwarming story about a man struggling with his mental health and, in parallel, a dog abandoned on the streets of New York have inspired film festivals and jurors around the world to award it top honors. “The Bridge” has been recognized on the film festival circuit with accolades including Best Animation Cinematography and Best Song at the New York Cinematography Awards. Among its many ad awards are two Graphite and two Wood Pencils at D&AD, four Gold Pencils at The One Show, five Gold Cubes at ADC, the Grand Tower and two Golds at New York Festivals Health, a Webby, a Gold ANDY, and two Gold Clio Awards.

Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first AI-powered healthcare radio station Klick created for NextMed Health to help enhance surgical performance, has been a fan-favorite since its March 2023 launch. Last night, it won the Clio Health Grand in Radio, along with two Gold, one Bronze, and two Shortlists.

Klick’s full list of top-tier 2023-to-date creative distinctions includes:

Clio Health Awards:

INDEPENDENT AGENCY OF THE YEAR

CLIO HEALTH INNOVATOR: Laura Denham

GRAND: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health Awareness & Advocacy – Film Craft – Animation

GRAND: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Health Institutions & Services – Audio – Radio

GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Direct (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Film

GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Branded Entertainment & Content (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Film – Scripted

GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Design Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Animation

GOLD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Direct (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Use of Product

GOLD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Experience / Activation (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Guerrilla

GOLD: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Audio Craft (Health Institutions & Services) – Music

GOLD: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Direct (Health Institutions & Services) – Audio

GOLD: The Congregation – podHER: Integrated (Health Awareness & Advocacy)

GOLD: The Congregation – podHER: Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Graphic Design

SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes

SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music

SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music / Sound Design

SILVER: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Innovation (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Medium Innovation

SILVER: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Out of Home (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Ambient

SILVER: The Congregation – podHER: Print & Out of Home Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Art Direction

SILVER: The Congregation – podHER: Partnerships & Collaborations (Health Awareness & Advocacy)

SILVER: Thirst – podHER: Digital / Mobile & Social Media Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music / Sound Design

SILVER: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Cinematography

SILVER: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Sound Design

BRONZE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Sound Design

BRONZE: #LightTHEIRWay – Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care: Print & Out of Home Craft (Health Institutions & Services) – Photography

BRONZE: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Experience / Activation (Health Institutions & Services) – Immersive / New Realities

BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Direction

BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Music

SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Branded Entertainment & Content (Health Institutions & Services) – Music

SHORTLIST: Lifesaving Radio – NextMed Health: Creative Effectiveness (Health Institutions & Services) – National

SHORTLIST: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Social Media (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – Social Video

SHORTLIST: Thirst – podHER: Film (Health Awareness & Advocacy) – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes

D&AD Awards:

GRAPHITE PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Illustration – Animated

GRAPHITE PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Animation – Characters & Creatures

WOOD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Animation – 2D Digital

WOOD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Health & Wellbeing

The One Show Awards:

GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness – Branded Content

GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness – Film

GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness – Craft – Art Direction

GOLD PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Moving Image Craft & Production – Animation – Single

SILVER PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Design – Moving Image – Single

BRONZE PENCIL: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Branded Entertainment – Craft – Art Direction

BRONZE PENCIL: Thirst – podHER: Health & Wellness – Film

MERIT AWARD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Branded Entertainment – Long Form Video – Single

MERIT AWARD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film & Video – Online-only Films & Video – Over 60 Seconds – Single

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Health & Wellness – Branded Content

MERIT AWARD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Health & Wellness – Promotional Items

MERIT AWARD: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Health & Wellness – Direct Marketing

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Moving Image Craft & Production – Cinematography – Single

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Music & Sound Craft – Music Adaptation – Song

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Music & Sound Craft – Sound Mixing

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Social Media – Social Video – Over 15 Seconds

ADC Annual Awards:

GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Advertising – Craft in Video – Animation – Single

GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Advertising – Television – Film – Online Video – Film – Single

GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Motion – Film Craft – Design for Good

GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Illustration – Animation – Single

GOLD CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Motion – Film Craft – Craft in Motion – Film – Animation

SILVER CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Advertising – Branded Content – Entertainment – Online Video – Short Form

SILVER CUBE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Motion – Film Craft – Craft in Motion – Film – Use of Music – Sound

BRONZE CUBE: Self Defense Sauce – Papo Sobre Autoestima: Brand – Communication Design – Promotional – Wildcard

BRONZE CUBE: #LightTHEIRWay – Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care: Photography – Design for Good – Photography

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Advertising – Craft in Video – Direction – Single

MERIT AWARD: Thirst – podHER: Advertising – Craft in Video – Sound Design

New York Festivals Health Awards:

GRAND TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Short Form – Health & Wellness – Animal Health

GOLD TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Short Form – Health & Wellness – Animal Health

GOLD TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Technique – Craft – Animation & Visual Effects – Health & Wellness: Animal Health

GOLD TOWER: Thirst – podHER: Film Technique – Craft – Cinematography – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy

SILVER TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Health & Wellness: New York City Award

SILVER TOWER: Thirst – podHER: Film Technique – Craft – Direction – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy

BRONZE TOWER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Social Media – Social Video – Health & Wellness – Animal Health

FINALIST: Thirst – podHER: Film – Short Form – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy

FINALIST: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Audio Technique – Craft – Music – Health & Wellness – Animal Health

FINALIST: Thirst – podHER: Social Media – Social Video – Health & Wellness – Health Awareness & Advocacy

Webby Awards:

PEOPLE’s VOICE AWARD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Video – General Video – Health & Wellness

International ANDY Awards:

GOLD ANDY STATUE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Craft

Clio Awards:

GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film – Public Service – 61 Seconds to Five Minutes

GOLD: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft – Public Service – Animation

SILVER: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Design Craft – Public Service – Animation

BRONZE: The Bridge – PAWS NY: Film Craft – Public Service – Music – Licensed

BRONZE: The Bridge – PAWS NY:Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft – Public Service – Moving Image/Video Design

BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Cinematography

BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Music – Adapted

BRONZE: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Sound Design

SHORTLIST: The Bridge – PAWS NY:Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft – Public Service – Muse/Sound Design

SHORTLIST: Thirst – podHER: Film Craft – Public Service – Production Design

SHORTLIST: Thirst – podHER: Direct – Public Service – Social Media

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over 25 years, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential as a core commercialization partner. Klick has been recognized by the world’s most distinguished advertising awards shows, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Art Directors Club, Clios, Clio Health, New York Festivals Health, and Webbys. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group

The Klick Group of companies–Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Sensei Labs–is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people’s and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, global hubs in London, São Paulo, and Singapore, and plans to open more offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, Munich, Paris, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. Over the last two years alone, the company has been recognized with almost 30 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in New York, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in Advertising.

