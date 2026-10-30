SAP books record third-quarter revenue of $11.5 billion and points full-year cloud guidance towards the top of its range, as $110 oil and US rates above 5% test a fourth quarter holding roughly half of annual bookings

SAP’s third-quarter group revenue reaches a record $11.5 billion, but the more telling numbers sit inside its cloud business. Cloud revenue rises 26% year-on-year to $7.5 billion in the quarter, current cloud backlog climbs 28% year-on-year to $27 billion, and management expects full-year cloud revenue towards the top of its $28.9 billion to $29.3 billion range at constant currencies. Kinzey Capital Management Pte. Ltd. reads the result as a gauge of how far subscriptions have reshaped enterprise software economics.

Total revenue for the third quarter rises 13% year-on-year, or 12% at constant currencies, ahead of the $11.3 billion consensus estimate. Non-IFRS operating profit climbs 18% year-on-year to $3.4 billion, a record for any quarter. Quarterly non-IFRS earnings per share of $2.1 compare with a Wall Street estimate of $2.

At constant currencies, current cloud backlog, the contracted subscription revenue yet to be recognised, grows 26% year-on-year in the third quarter, against the 24% to 25% UBS had forecast. Backlog tied to SAP SaaS and platform-as-a-service offerings rises 24% year-on-year to $21 billion. Cloud ERP Suite backlog, the component most closely tied to SAP BTP services adoption, advances 26% year-on-year to $18.7 billion.

Against prior-year cloud revenue of $23.5 billion, the full-year cloud range implies growth of 23% to 25% at constant currencies. Exchange rates held at third-quarter closing levels would take 1.5 points off that rate. Cloud and software revenue, which adds the shrinking licence business to subscriptions, is guided towards the top of a full-year $40.7 billion to $41.2 billion range, up from $36.4 billion a year earlier. That implies growth of 12% to 13% at constant currencies, against an 11% median analyst estimate.

SAP has left both ranges untouched since setting them in the first quarter, so what moves is where management expects full-year results to settle. Guidance pointed to the midpoint through the first half and now points to the upper end, with third-quarter cloud growth of 26% beating the 25% median of eighteen analyst forecasts. David Nilson, Director of Private Clients at Kinzey Capital Management, reads that sequence as the signal worth isolating, noting that “a guidance range moving towards its ceiling after a quarter of above-consensus cloud growth tells investors that recent demand has held rather than faded.”

The quarter’s backlog growth reflects a pricing overhaul inside SAP’s artificial intelligence offering, which bundles Base AI into every qualifying SAP cloud subscription at no extra charge. A single acceptance of updated AI terms activates Joule, the conversational assistant, across a customer’s SAP environment. Per-user-per-month packages for finance, HR, supply chain, spend management and customer experience give way as their capabilities move into Base AI, while Premium AI shifts from user-count pricing to autonomous agents, now priced at 0.02 AI Units per agent action.

Nilson points out that pricing tied to agent actions rather than user seats gives a clearer read on how much AI work customers consume. Bundling generative AI into standard subscriptions, in his view, widens the pool of customers exposed to SAP cloud infrastructure and adjacent products such as SAP CDP and SAP CAL. The repricing runs alongside continued SAP SaaS adoption across SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Cloud Foundry and SAP BTP services.

Dominik Asam, SAP’s chief financial officer, singles out the fourth quarter as decisive, since it carries roughly half of annual bookings. Oil now trades at $110 a barrel, and US interest rates sit beyond the 5% level at which, in his assessment, they begin to bite. Nilson frames the quarter in those terms, observing that “rising oil prices alongside interest rates above 5% give reason to treat the fourth quarter as the test of whether SAP’s cloud momentum carries through to bookings.”

Management expects full-year current cloud backlog growth at constant currencies to slow slightly from the prior year’s 25%, placing the upper end near 24%. The outlook assumes stable macroeconomic conditions through the final quarter. Part of the third quarter’s cloud strength reflects a non-recurring effect, as customers previously in financial distress resumed spending and caught up on several quarters of deferred revenue.

Kinzey Capital Management draws a firm line between guidance that moves towards its ceiling and guidance that raises it, and SAP delivers the former. Record revenue, a $27 billion backlog and top-of-range guidance define its position after the third quarter. The ceiling is unchanged, and the final quarter still has to deliver the upper end.

Kinzey Capital Management, on the Record

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SOURCE: Kinzey Capital Management Pte. Ltd.

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