Kingston Launches New Workflow Bundles to Better Meet Creator Needs

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KingstonFURY–Kingston Digital, Inc., the flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the reintroduction of the Workflow Dock and its accompanying Readers. The Workflow series now features more hub options separate from the dock, offering even more flexibility. This update caters to the diverse needs of content creators by supporting a broader range of content transfers.









The Workflow series is designed to streamline transferring video, photo, and audio from multiple sources simultaneously. This enables creators to streamline their postproduction process and establish a file offload system tailored to their requirements with ease. These hubs and card readers facilitate simultaneous file transfers to a Mac or PC at USB 3.2 speeds and can function independently as standalone devices when needed.

At the core of the Kingston Workflow system is the Workflow Station Dock, a central hub for the connected Workflow modules. This innovative dock allows users to simultaneously connect up to four Workflow modules, enabling the transfer of multimedia content from various sources. With this flexible and expandable system, creators can efficiently manage their file transfers and consolidate their workflow into one centralized station now with even more customizability:

Workflow Station Dock with USB miniHub Includes Workflow Station Dock and USB miniHub Dock requires USB-C® 1 host and supports up to four Workflow Readers simultaneously 2 USB miniHub supports USB-A and USB-C connected devices Includes USB-C to USB-C cable

Workflow Station Dock with SD Reader Includes Workflow Station Dock and SD Reader Dock requires USB-C® 1 host and supports up to four Workflow Readers simultaneously 2 SD Reader supports 2 UHS-II SD cards Includes (2) USB-C to USB-C cables

Workflow SD Reader Includes Workflow SD Reader and USB-C to USB-C Cable Supports (2) UHS-II SD cards

Workflow microSD Reader Includes Workflow microSD Reader and USB-C to USB-C Cable Supports (2) UHS-II microSD cards

Workflow USB miniHub Includes Workflow USB miniHub and USB-C to USB-A Cable Supports USB-C and USB-A inputs



“We take pride in the reintroduction of the Workflow series,” said Carissa Blegen, product manager, Kingston. “Recognizing the expanding content landscape, we’re committed to meeting the diverse needs of content creators by enabling a wider range of content transfers.”

1 USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. 2 Compatible with Kingston Workflow Products only.

Workflow Product Series Part Number Workflow Station WFS-U Workflow Station + SD Reader WFS-S Workflow SD Reader WFS-SD Workflow microSD Reader WFS-SDC Workflow USB miniHub WFS-USB

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day.

