Kingslane Group Brings voco by IHG to Life at the Historic Hotel Napoleon, Redefining Downtown Memphis Hospitality

A new chapter has opened in downtown Memphis. The historic Hotel Napoleon, a landmark with more than a century of stories, has officially reopened under the voco by IHG brand following an extensive transformation led by KingsLane Group (KLG) . This marks the first and only voco hotel in the Memphis region, positioning the city at the forefront of the brand’s continued expansion across the United States.

Originally constructed in 1902 as the Scimitar Building, the structure has served many roles throughout Memphis’s history, from a printing operation to offices and financial spaces. Today, it stands renewed as voco Hotel Napoleon, a boutique property offering 58 guest rooms and suites that blend the building’s architectural heritage with modern comfort, technology, and sustainability.

“For us, this project was about preserving the soul of a beloved building while shaping an experience that feels personal, warm, and truly connected to Memphis,” said Nitin Khanna, Managing Principal & CEO of KingsLane Group. “Partnering with voco allowed us to honor the property’s past while elevating it with a global standard of hospitality.”

Jatin Kumar, Managing Principal & CIO at KingsLane Group, added, “We approached this development as both a cultural and strategic investment. By merging thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and efficient operations, we created a hotel that respects its history while positioning itself as a modern destination for today’s traveler.”

The renovation maintained the building’s iconic stone façade and distinctive architectural character. Inside, refreshed interiors introduce contemporary design elements, inviting social spaces, and comfort-focused features. The result is a property that feels rooted in Memphis history yet aligned with the expectations of global travelers.

Why VOCO?

voco, introduced by IHG in 2018, is known internationally for its relaxed, premium style and thoughtful guest experience. Its name means “to invite,” reflecting the brand’s focus on warmth, ease, and individuality. Each voco hotel carries its own character shaped by its surroundings, while delivering consistent signature elements such as sustainable bedding, inviting social environments, and guest-oriented service.

At Voco Hotel Napoleon, guests will find touches inspired by Memphis’s culture and culinary heritage, alongside eco-conscious practices that are integral to the brand. From energy-efficient systems to responsible sourcing, sustainability is woven throughout the hotel’s operations.

A Strategic Move for Memphis and the Market

The reopening of Hotel Napoleon under the voco flag contributes to broader momentum in Memphis’s hospitality landscape. The property’s location near Beale Street, the Mississippi Riverfront, and major business and arts destinations positions it as a welcoming entry point for both leisure and business travelers. For Memphis, the alignment with an internationally recognized brand brings increased visibility and draws new attention from global markets.

The development also supports local economic growth by creating jobs, enhancing tourism offerings, and reinforcing the value of preserving historic architecture as active community assets rather than static relics.



A Collaboration of Shared Vision

The project reflects a strong partnership between KingsLane Group, known for community-focused real estate investments, and voco, whose brand philosophy emphasizes comfort, personality, and sustainability. Together, they have restored an iconic property to active life while elevating it with modern hospitality standards.

As Voco Hotel Napoleon welcomes guests, it stands not only as a hotel but as a reflection of Memphis’s evolution. It honors the city’s heritage, engages today’s travelers, and sets the stage for future growth. It is a place where Memphis’s past and future meet and where every visitor is invited to take part in its continuing story.

