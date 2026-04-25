King of Freight’s National Growth Reflects Operational Foundation Built Under Michael Ricklefs

In the competitive world of freight brokerage, where margins are thin and execution demands are unrelenting, Michael Ricklefs has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most disciplined operational minds. As a key leader at King of Freight, Ricklefs spent years refining the systems, processes, and team standards that have turned the Wichita-based company into a nationally recognized freight operation.

Under his past operational leadership, King of Freight developed a framework built around three core principles: speed of execution, transparency in communication, and consistency in performance. These principles continue to guide how the team handles every shipment, every carrier relationship, and every client interaction.

At King of Freight, that means team members are empowered to flag problems, propose solutions, and take ownership of outcomes. It also means that leadership remains visible, accessible, and directly involved in the day-to-day functions of the business.

Building Operations That Scale

For Mike Ricklefs, operational excellence is not a buzzword, it is a daily discipline. At King of Freight, that discipline has manifested in a company-wide commitment to process clarity, accountability at every level, and a relentless focus on delivering consistent outcomes for shippers and carriers alike.

“Freight is an industry where the details matter more than anything,” said Ricklefs. “If your internal processes aren’t tight, your clients feel it. Everything we’ve built at King of Freight starts with getting the fundamentals right.”

A Culture Built on Accountability

One of the hallmarks of Mike Ricklefs’ operational philosophy is his insistence on a culture where accountability flows in every direction from leadership down to individual contributors, and back up again.

At King of Freight, that means team members are empowered to flag problems, propose solutions, and take ownership of outcomes. Leadership remains directly involved in day-to-day operations not as oversight, but as active participation.

This people-first approach has also shaped how the company hires and develops talent. As highlighted in a recent profile of King of Freight, the company made national headlines for its commitment to inclusive hiring practices, most notably the story of Deaires Peterson, who became the first quadriplegic freight broker in company history. That story is a direct reflection of the values Michael Ricklefs championed throughout his tenure.

Operational Growth Rooted in Wichita

King of Freight, headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, has grown steadily under the past operational stewardship of Mike Ricklefs into one of the region’s most prominent freight brokerage firms. What began as a lean operation has expanded into a multi-state logistics powerhouse, managing complex freight movements for clients across industries.

Ricklefs attributes much of this growth to a deliberate focus on building scalable systems before scaling headcount. “You can’t grow a freight operation by just adding bodies,” he explains. “You grow it by building systems that allow good people to do great work without constantly reinventing the wheel.”

That systems-first mentality has allowed King of Freight to onboard new team members efficiently, maintain service quality during periods of rapid growth, and adapt quickly when market conditions shift as they so often do in the freight industry.

Investing in the Right Infrastructure

Beyond people and process, Michael Ricklefs has been a consistent advocate for investing in the right infrastructure to support long-term growth. From technology tools that improve load visibility and carrier communication, to training programs that sharpen the skills of the brokerage team, Ricklefs pushed King of Freight to stay ahead of industry shifts rather than react to them.

This forward-thinking approach has positioned King of Freight as a company that clients and carriers alike trust not just for individual shipments, but as a long-term logistics partner. The company’s growth trajectory, its expanding team, and its deepening client relationships are all testaments to the operational foundation that Mike Ricklefs and the King of Freight leadership team worked to build.

Looking Ahead

As King of Freight continues to expand its national footprint, the operational foundation that Michael Ricklefs built during his tenure remains the backbone of everything the company stands for. His commitment to getting the operational details right, investing in the people who executed them, and building a business that earns trust through consistent, reliable performance left a lasting imprint on King of Freight’s culture and trajectory.

For freight shippers and carriers looking for a partner that combines operational discipline with genuine relationship-building, King of Freight stands as a testament to the leadership and standards established during that formative period.

About King of Freight

King of Freight is a Wichita, Kansas-based freight brokerage firm specialising in over-the-road transportation solutions for businesses across the United States. Known for its operational excellence, inclusive culture, and client-first approach, King of Freight has established itself as a trusted name in the national logistics industry.

Media Contact

Michael Ricklefs

Kennedyg@kingoffreight.com

316-530-5146

Wichita, KS

SOURCE: King of Freight

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire