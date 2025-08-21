KindlyMD Appoints Tim Pickett as Chief Medical Officer

Mr. Pickett will Continue to Lead KindlyMD’s Leading Patient-First Healthcare Services Business Following Merger with Nakamoto Holdings

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA) (the “Company”), a provider of integrated healthcare services and an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury vehicle, announced the appointment of Tim Pickett, MPAS-C as Chief Medical Officer. In this new role, Mr. Pickett will continue to lead the Company’s healthcare services platform.

Mr. Pickett previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, a role now held by David Bailey following the closing of the Company’s merger with Nakamoto Holdings Inc. (“Nakamoto”), a Bitcoin-native holding company.

“I am proud to continue leading our Company’s innovative healthcare business as it enters its next phase of growth,” said Mr. Pickett, who brings more than a decade of medical and executive leadership experience. “Our merger with Nakamoto enables us to leverage Bitcoin – the world’s most exciting asset – to enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive and holistic clinical care and healthcare data solutions. I look forward to working with our talented team to drive value for our customers and shareholders alike.”

“Our Company is on an incredibly exciting growth trajectory, armed with a differentiated Bitcoin treasury strategy and established healthcare services platform, and Tim’s leadership will continue to be central to these efforts,” said David Bailey, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company’s Board. “We are proving first-hand that Bitcoin has the potential to drive synergistic business outcomes for shareholders, patients and customers alike, and our Company is perfectly positioned to realize this potential through operational and innovative excellence.”

Mr. Pickett will also continue to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors and additionally as the Chief Executive Officer of Kindly LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, effective as of August 15, 2025. His appointment as Chief Medical Officer follows the closing of the Company’s merger with Nakamoto to form a publicly traded company that unites the Company’s healthcare expertise with Nakamoto’s vision of integrating Bitcoin into global capital markets.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD® is a patient-first healthcare company integrating traditional primary care, pain management, behavioral health, and alternative therapies to provide comprehensive, whole-person care. In August 2025, KindlyMD completed its merger with Nakamoto Holdings, Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company, to establish a publicly traded Bitcoin treasury vehicle. This strategic combination unites KindlyMD’s healthcare expertise with Nakamoto’s vision of integrating Bitcoin into global capital markets, creating a diversified entity focused on both healthcare innovation and Bitcoin treasury management.

Forward-Looking Statements

‍All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, related to the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include statements about our future operations, business strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, goals, projections, prospects, future events, or performance, as well as underlying assumptions. These statements-covering matters such as expectations, plans, strategic outlooks, financial projections, market conditions, regulatory environments, Bitcoin-related strategies, Bitcoin treasury management activities, and the Company’s anticipated holding of Bitcoin as part of its corporate treasury are inherently uncertain and involve numerous assumptions and risks.

Forward-looking terms used may include, but are not limited to, “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “create,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “guidance,” “look,” “goal,” “future,” “build,” “focus,” “continue,” “strive,” “allow,” “seek,” “aim,” “target,” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of the Company and its operations, strategies and plans, integration, debt levels and leverage ratio, capital expenditures, cash flows and anticipated uses thereof, including the purchase, custody, and potential sale or other use of Bitcoin, synergies, opportunities and anticipated future performance, including the management team and board of directors of the Company. These statements may also relate to broader macroeconomic trends, industry developments, technology adoption, competitive positioning, market expansion, product launches, research and development efforts, acquisitions or dispositions, legal or regulatory developments, and other initiatives that could affect our future business performance. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. These include risks relating to Bitcoin market volatility, cybersecurity and custody of digital assets, potential changes in laws or accounting standards relating to cryptocurrency, and regulatory developments affecting Bitcoin or other digital assets, as well as the risk that changes in the Company’s capital structure and governance could have adverse effects on the market value of its securities; the ability of the Company to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers and on the Company operating results and business generally; the risk that the Company may be unable to reduce expenses or access financing or liquidity; the impact of any related economic downturn; the risk of changes in governmental regulations or enforcement practices; adverse impacts from geopolitical events, health crises, supply chain disruptions, changes to laws or accounting standards, cybersecurity threats or data breaches, intellectual property disputes, competitive pressures, or changes in consumer behavior; and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, including those detailed in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10- Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and such other documents of the Company filed, or to be filed, with the SEC that are or will be available on the Company’s website at www.kindlymd.com and on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable but that may not prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to buy or sell securities of the Company or any other party, nor does it constitute a solicitation of any proxy or vote.

