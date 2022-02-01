Khoros Integrates Trustpilot to Khoros Care, Boosting Brand’s Customer Engagement Abilities

Khoros’s integration with Trustpilot saves brands time as they can manage reviews alongside everyday social care

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, the leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced its integration with leading review platform, Trustpilot. This partnership enables brands to improve customer experiences and increase their customer satisfaction by reducing the time taken to respond to queries in the Khoros platform.

Through this integration, Khoros users can monitor, review, and respond to the customer feedback they receive on Trustpilot as soon as it’s published through a single interface within Khoros Care. For social teams managing brand reputation and social care, and for contact centers handling high volumes of engagement on every channel, this new integration strengthens Khoros Care’s capabilities as a unified engagement tool.

With Trustpilot representing over 893,000+ domains and with 167+ million reviews to date, it is one of the largest online review communities. Businesses can also use Khoros’s analytics to unpack and understand the customer sentiment behind Trustpilot service reviews. They can also compare reviews with other customer service channels and use these valuable insights to convert their customers into their biggest brand advocates.

Khoros expands its Care product by adding Trustpilot to its growing list of channels available for brands to manage consumer interactions. This list includes Google Business Messages, Apple Messages for Businesses, WhatsApp for Businesses, Facebook Messenger, and now Trustpilot.

“Our partnership with Trustpilot is an exciting moment for Khoros and our customers. Brands need to meet their digitally savvy consumers with a quick and seamless experience,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO of Khoros. “As the leading customer review platform in Europe, integrating Trustpilot strengthens our customer’s holistic omnichannel management. Convenience and speed are key to driving success with customer engagement, so we are thrilled to be at the heart of innovation in this space.”

Briarley Laban, Senior Director of Technology Partnerships at Trustpilot, said, “Trustpilot plays a pivotal role in helping businesses utilize their reputation to drive growth, and we have found a great partner in Khoros. By allowing mutual customers to engage with Trustpilot reviews within Khoros Care, we accelerate our shared mission to provide simple solutions that create lasting customer advocacy. We are excited to see how our mutual customers utilize this integration to build stronger digital communities.”

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust.

A digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration. We are free to use, open to everybody, and built on transparency.

Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence and deliver rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. The more consumers use our platform and share their own opinions, the richer the insights we offer businesses, and the more opportunities they have to earn the trust of consumers, from all around the world.

Over 213 million consumer reviews of businesses and products of over 893,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot, and those numbers are growing by more than one review per second.

Trustpilot has over 850 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin, Vilnius, Milan, and Amsterdam.

