Kensington Expands Family of Privacy Screens for Laptops and Displays

New Easy-to-Use Privacy Screens for MacBook, iMac and Studio Display Narrow the Viewing Area to Protect Against Visual Hacking of Confidential or Sensitive Data in Office or Public Environments

BURLINGAME, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#apple—Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, today announced the expansion of its robust portfolio of data protection solutions with the launch of three new privacy screens. The SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW), SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW), and MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW), expand Kensington’s extensive portfolio of privacy screens that enable businesses to reduce the potential loss of confidential and sensitive data through visual hacking from laptops and computer screens.





Hybrid and remote working policies have expanded the workplace from single, easy-to-secure office environments, to virtually any location, such as homes, coffee shops, and public transportation, where information displayed on a laptop or mobile device can be seen or photographed by anybody in the vicinity. According to the findings of a visual hacking experiment conducted by the Ponemon Institute in 2016, confidential data was accessed in more than 90% of cases where a screen was exposed. The experiment also found that in half of those incidents, it only took 15 minutes to harvest sensitive data, and half of the incidents resulted from the lack of screen protection.

Kensington privacy screens reduce the risk of exposing sensitive and valuable information to unwanted viewers, enabling users to work comfortably and confidently whether working in the office, at home, or on the road. Easy to install, detach, and reattach, Kensington privacy screens limit viewing angles, reduce harmful blue light by up to 22%, ease eye strain, and diminish glare while helping to protect the screen from scratches, dust and smudges. According to the NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Kensington was the top privacy filter brand in the U.S. retail channel in Q3 2022, and the MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook 13” was the top selling privacy filter from Q1-Q3 2022.

Benefits and Features of the Kensington Privacy Screens

Limits Viewing Angle – Field of vision is narrowed to +/- 30 degrees, enabling users to work in their usual working position while keeping the information on the screen private and reducing the chances of a visual data breach in the office or in public settings.

Blue Light Reduction – Filters out harmful rays by up to 30%, easing eye strain and reducing the chances of blue light interrupting natural sleep patterns.

Low Reflective Coating – Reduces glare from outside light sources for improved viewing clarity.

Reversible Viewing – One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor.

Seamless Magnetic Attachment – MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screens for MacBook conveniently and easily attach to, and detach from, the MacBook frame without the use of adhesives. Even with the privacy screen attached, the MacBook can close completely to enter sleep mode.

Kensington’s family of privacy screens for MacBook, iMac and Studio Display include:

SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW)

SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW)

MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW)

MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook 13” (K64490WW)

MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Pro 14” (K58370WW)

MagPro™ Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Pro 16” (K58371WW)

“While the implementation of hybrid and remote work policies can provide greater flexibility and increased productivity for businesses and their employees, the ability to conduct work in public spaces such as coffee shops and on public transportation greatly increases the chance that a company’s confidential or sensitive data may be compromised,” stated Santiago DelPortillo, Global Sales Engineer at Kensington. “As an increasing percentage of the workforce shifts to remote work policies, businesses understand the challenges of this new normal and are taking proactive steps to protect their businesses through the increasing deployment of privacy screens and other data protection solutions.”

Kensington privacy screens and other products in the growing family of Kensington data protection solutions are available in North America through the Kensington store and its partner sites. Learn more about Kensington’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for consumers and businesses, visit www.kensington.com.

About Kensington

Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as the professionals’ choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality and support.

In office and mobile environments, Kensington’s extensive portfolio of award-winning products provide trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is the inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, which designs, manufactures and markets consumer and end-user products that help people work, learn, play and thrive. In addition to Kensington®, ACCO Brands’ widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Five Star®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) can be found at www.accobrands.com.

Kensington® and MagPro™ are trademarks of ACCO Brands. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

