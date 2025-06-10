Kennesaw Business Owner Turns Hard-Learned Financial Lessons Into Support for Small Businesses

From ESPN to entrepreneurship, Michael Sean McCall now helps Main Street business owners access smarter funding without risking personal assets

After starting his career in national media with ESPN and FOX Sports, Michael Sean McCall made a major transition into the service industry as a small business owner. He opened a tavern in Georgia, where he encountered the financial realities many entrepreneurs face – and learned firsthand the challenges of managing risk, accessing capital, and navigating small business finance.

Michael Sean McCall, small business advocate and corporate credit strategist.

One of the most pivotal moments came when McCall secured a $400,000 SBA loan backed by over $2 million in personal collateral. Despite owning valuable assets, he was unable to refinance his home or protect his personal credit. The loan was personally guaranteed, and with no corporate credit in place, his financial flexibility vanished.

Through this experience, McCall discovered the importance of building corporate credit and exploring alternative funding options. These strategies, often used by large corporations, can offer small businesses a way to access capital without putting their life savings, retirement funds, or homes at risk.

“Most small business owners don’t know there’s another way,” said McCall. “When properly set up, you can separate your personal and business credit, gain access to capital, and avoid financial stress.”

Today, McCall dedicates his work to helping small business owners understand how to build strong business credit, secure alternative funding, and use financing to leverage margins for long-term business growth. His services focus on helping entrepreneurs position themselves for opportunities – whether that’s hiring, purchasing inventory, or acquiring a competitor.

In a time when traditional business banking markets remain tight, McCall’s expertise is especially valuable. Research shows that only 25 percent of traditional business loan applications are approved, and fewer than 2 percent of small businesses are considered truly bankable by major lenders.

Helping others avoid the mistakes he once made has become McCall’s driving passion. His approach is rooted in real-world experience and built to serve business owners who want to grow with confidence and protect what they’ve built.

More about his background and services can be found at www.michaelseanmccall.com

