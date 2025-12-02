KCSA Strategic Communications Launches AI Lab to Transform What’s Possible in PR and IR

Proprietary Intelligence Systems Now Live for Select Clients

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KCSA Strategic Communications (KCSA), one of the most trusted strategic communications firms in the U.S., announced the formal launch of the KCSA AI Lab, a dedicated innovation unit that develops proprietary AI systems to expand what strategic communications can achieve for public relations and investor relations clients.

The KCSA AI Lab has already deployed its first three intelligence systems into production, each addressing critical challenges faced by modern communications teams. Additional solutions are under active development as the firm continues to identify opportunities where AI can deliver transformative value.

“The AI Lab represents KCSA’s commitment to continuous innovation for our clients,” said Lewis Goldberg , KCSA managing partner and head of the AI Lab. “By systematically identifying gaps in existing tools and building proprietary solutions, we’re creating capabilities that give our clients measurable competitive advantages.”

First Wave: Three Systems Now in Production

Market Intelligence

Delivers board-ready analysis of retail investor sentiment in under 10 minutes—a process that traditionally takes days. The system analyzes thousands of conversations across multiple platforms simultaneously, generating CEO briefs, action plans, and interactive dashboards that help IR teams respond to market dynamics in real-time.

Media Intelligence

Expands the universe of targetable journalists by discovering reporters on emerging platforms like Discord and specialized forums that traditional media databases miss entirely. PR teams receive ranked, contact-ready lists with recency scoring, uncovering dozens of previously invisible media opportunities.

Impact Intelligence

Transforms how agencies prove value by connecting communications activity directly to business outcomes. The system processes coverage data from any monitoring platform, then enriches it with competitive analysis, search trends, and investor signals to demonstrate real ROI—not just vanity metrics.

“Our IR clients need intelligence, not just information,” said Todd Fromer , KCSA managing partner overseeing investor relations. “The Market Intelligence system gives them advance warning of sentiment shifts and the ability to engage retail investors with unprecedented precision. It’s already helping clients navigate volatile markets more effectively.”

Built for Both PR and IR Excellence

The AI Lab’s systems address the distinct needs of both practice areas while maintaining KCSA’s integrated approach:

For Investor Relations :

Real-time retail sentiment analysis with volume correlation

Predictive indicators of market movements

Automated stakeholder intelligence reports

For Public Relations :

Discovery of journalists beyond traditional databases

Competitive share-of-voice analysis

Direct linkage between coverage and business metrics

“The Media Intelligence system has fundamentally changed how our PR teams approach media relations,” said Danielle DeVoren , KCSA managing partner. “We’re finding and engaging journalists our competitors don’t even know exist, resulting in coverage that truly moves the needle for clients.”

The Lab Model: Continuous Innovation

Operating as KCSA’s intelligence R&D center, the Lab draws on insights from client teams across the firm to identify high-impact applications for AI. Current development priorities include:

Crisis detection and response automation

Narrative influence mapping across stakeholder networks

Multi-language sentiment analysis for global clients

Predictive modeling for announcement timing

“Every client engagement teaches us something new,” said Jeffrey Goldberger , KCSA managing partner. “The Lab takes those learnings and systematically transforms them into scalable solutions. It’s a virtuous cycle—client challenges drive innovation, innovation delivers results, and results reveal new opportunities.”

Real Results from First Deployments

Early implementations demonstrate measurable impact across both PR and IR programs:

Healthcare client : Discovered untapped media opportunities on specialized platforms, identifying dozens of previously invisible reporters across top-tier, trade, and niche outlets.

Public company : Received advance warning of retail sentiment shifts, enabling proactive investor engagement before volume spikes.

Multiple clients : Live dashboards and executive briefs generated in under 10 minutes from raw data ingestion.

Impact Intelligence deployment: Transformed standard coverage reports into comprehensive competitive analyses with enriched search trends and stakeholder signals.

Built for Trust and Scale

The AI Lab operates under immutable principles that ensure both innovation and integrity:

All intelligence from verifiable public sources

Complete client data isolation (zero cross-client training)

Human expertise guides final strategy3

Continuous refinement based on real-world results

Regular ethics, accuracy, and bias audits

Industry Validation

“KCSA’s Lab model is the agency of the future—it’s not about having AI, it’s about having an invention system that never stops finding the next edge.” — Taryn Southern, AI filmmaker and strategic AI advisor to Fortune 500 companies

“The smartest AI strategy isn’t betting on one tool—it’s building the capability to keep inventing. KCSA just did that.” — Alvin Wang Graylin, author, Our Next Reality

Defining the Future of Strategic Communications

“While others debate whether to adopt AI, we’re already deploying our second generation of solutions,” noted Goldberg. “The Lab ensures KCSA will continuously evolve as technology advances. This isn’t about keeping pace with change—it’s about inventing the change.”

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is an integrated communications agency that boasts expertise in Media, Advertising and Technology, Cannabis and Psychedelics, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Women’s Health and Wellness. Our team of Public Relations, Investor Relations, and Digital Media professionals leverage traditional communications, strong financial and media relationships, and social media strategies to tell our clients stories passionately and persuasively. We offer a variety of services to help companies elevate their media profile, raise capital, create a corporate narrative, crisis management, and so much more. Since 1969, KCSA has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape.

