KCP Credit Analysis Now Available on the Bloomberg Terminal

In addition, mutual KCP and Bloomberg customers that are entitled by KBRA may access in-depth commentaries and scenarios, enhancing Bloomberg Terminal workflow solutions and providing commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) investors with the latest analysis on CRE collateral. Entitled users may now compare loss-adjusted yields across KCP’s six loss scenarios, incorporating thousands of loan and deal loss assumptions, through Bloomberg analytics solutions including Super Yield Table {SYT<GO>}. In addition, these users may access KCP’s overview of deal credit concerns from Bloomberg’s comprehensive CMBS loan description tools like Loan Description {LDES<GO>}, which help investors gain insights with KCP’s detailed analyst commentary, loss projections, valuations, and valuation assumptions.

The enhanced credit analysis on the Bloomberg Terminal builds on KCP’s work with Bloomberg’s premier evaluated pricing service, BVAL, which incorporates KCP information into its daily pricing snapshots to provide the highest quality pricing on difficult-to-price securities.

Russel Parentela, Global Head of Securitized Products at Bloomberg, said: “The universe of real estate investors and assets continues to expand, and market participants dealing with commercial real estate securities are debating how macro drivers like monetary policy may unfold. As this market continues to develop, investors will need fixed income securitized product workflow and analytical tools for commercial real estate securities and our relationship with KCP significantly enhances what’s available on the Bloomberg Terminal.”

KCP provides monthly, in-depth credit analysis for CRE securitizations like conduit, single asset single borrower (SASB), Freddie Mac multifamily securities (FREMF) and CRE CLOs. KCP is powered by a team of over 40 CRE experts who produce detailed deal- and loan-level commentary and deliver an array of valuations and loss scenarios.

Kate Kennedy, Senior Managing Director at KRBA, said: “KBRA Analytics is thrilled to now offer its KCP product’s timely and best-in-class CRE analysis and research on the Bloomberg Terminal. The availability of KCP data on the Bloomberg Terminal will facilitate our clients’ access to our critical insights on CMBS loan performance, valuation trends, and loss scenarios.”

About KBRA Analytics

KBRA Analytics, LLC is our premier product platform for high quality data and advanced analytics. Our seasoned teams of industry specialists across each product provide unparalleled insight creating a foundation of deeper analysis and rapid discovery for users. KBRA Analytics is an affiliate of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA). KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., with credit rating affiliates registered in the EU and UK.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

