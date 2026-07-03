Karpa Health Launches Turnkey Nationwide Telehealth Platform as GLP-1, Peptide, and Hormone Demand Accelerates

The all-in-one platform helps entrepreneurs, clinics, med spas, gyms, and wellness brands launch cash-pay telehealth programs nationwide.

Karpa Health today announced the general availability of its turnkey telehealth platform, giving entrepreneurs, creators, gym owners, med spas, wellness brands, and clinicians the fastest way to launch high-demand health programs under their own brand.

Karpa Health telehealth platform preview

The announcement comes as demand for GLP-1 medications and peptide therapies continues to accelerate, while an evolving regulatory landscape is increasing the importance of compliant, turnkey telehealth infrastructure for businesses entering the market.

Karpa Health helps partners offer GLP-1 weight loss, peptide therapy, hormone replacement therapy, sexual health, hair loss, and skincare programs. Where other solutions require operators to negotiate their own pharmacy relationships, hire medical staff, and build compliance systems from scratch, Karpa’s system is done-for-you: provider-network coordination, pharmacy fulfillment, patient software, payment infrastructure, and operational support. Partners focus on their brand and their customers, while Karpa handles the rest.

“The next generation of healthcare brands will be built on software, automation, and compliant clinical infrastructure,” said Aly Mirza, co-founder of Karpa Health. “Karpa gives entrepreneurs, clinics, wellness brands, and creators the most complete white-label telehealth platform to quickly launch GLP-1, peptide therapy, hormone replacement therapy, and other cash-pay programs nationwide without building the technology or clinical operations from scratch.”

The timing reflects clear market momentum. A 2025 KFF poll found nearly one in five U.S. adults had taken a GLP-1 medication at some point, with one in eight currently taking one. First-time GLP-1 prescribing rates increased 13.3% from December 2025 to March 2026, according to Truveta Research . The global peptide therapeutics market, valued at $140.9 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $294.6 billion by 2033 per Grand View Research .

The regulatory environment is also evolving. On July 23-24, 2026, the FDA’s Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to discuss several peptide ingredients (BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-C, Emideltide, Semax and Epitalon) for potential inclusion on the 503A Bulks List, a process that could influence future compounding policy for certain peptide therapies. The review highlights the growing importance of regulatory compliance and physician-supervised care as peptide medicine continues to expand.

Most independent operators lack the infrastructure to launch quickly. A compliant telehealth program requires licensed providers, pharmacy relationships, state-by-state compliance, software, payments, and ongoing operational support before the first patient can be treated.

Karpa eliminates that runway. Co-branded partners can go live the same day. Full white-label clinics are typically operational in under seven days. Partners do not need to hold a medical license, build a clinical team, or negotiate pharmacy agreements to launch.

About Karpa Health

Karpa Health is a turnkey telehealth platform for launching and operating cash-pay programs nationwide. The company serves entrepreneurs, influencers, gym owners, med spas, wellness brands, and licensed clinicians through flexible partnership models built on a licensed provider network, pharmacy fulfillment, and white-label infrastructure.

Learn more at karpahealth.com or schedule a discovery call at karpahealth.com/book .

Press Contact:

Name: Karpa Health Press Team

Email: p ress@karpahealth.com

Phone: 813-590-4462

Website: karpahealth.com

SOURCE: Karpa Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire