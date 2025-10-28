Karbon-X Celebrates Major Milestone in Senegal Mangrove Restoration Project

Planting completed across 7,000 hectares in partnership with Woodside Energy, advancing community-led climate action.

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) (“Karbon-X” or the “Company”) is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ABC Mangrove Project, one of West Africa’s largest community-led restoration initiatives with the successful completion of planting across more than 7,000 hectares of mangroves along Senegal’s coastline.

Developed through ALLCOT, Karbon-X’s project development and advisory arm (ALLCOT-A Karbon-X Company), and in partnership with Woodside Energy, the project is helping restore critical blue-carbon ecosystems that protect biodiversity, strengthen local economies, and capture carbon naturally from the atmosphere.

Through this multi-year effort, thousands of local community members have been engaged in the planting and care of mangroves, creating new jobs, skills training, and sustainable income opportunities for women and youth in the region.

“This milestone represents environmental progress and proof that community-driven climate action creates measurable global impact,” said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X Corp. “The ABC Mangrove Project shows how collaboration between business and local communities can restore ecosystems, improve lives, and deliver real carbon removals that benefit both people and planet.”

The project is estimated to achieve 2,861,923 tonnes of CO₂ reductions over its lifetime an average of 71,548 tonnes per year through natural carbon sequestration, generating verified blue carbon credits that allow organizations and individuals to support meaningful, measurable climate impact.

The project contributes to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including No Poverty (SDG 1), Climate Action (SDG 13), Life Below Water (SDG 14), and Life on Land (SDG 15) reflecting Karbon-X’s commitment to climate solutions rooted in people and progress.

This milestone marks another step in Karbon-X’s broader mission to make trusted climate action accessible, transparent, and locally empowering across the globe.

For additional information on the ABC Mangrove project visit: www.allcot.com/project-development/abc_mangrove_senegal/

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate-solutions company delivering end-to-end carbon and sustainability services across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and verification to credit issuance and market distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and measurable impact at every step. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com

About ALLCOT – A Karbon-X Company

ALLCOT, Karbon-X’s project development and advisory arm, develops and manages science-based climate projects that deliver verified emission reductions and social co-benefits. With over a decade of experience across five continents, ALLCOT supports Karbon-X’s mission to make trusted climate action accessible and accountable worldwide.

