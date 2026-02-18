Kapsch TrafficCom Keeps Pushing Tolling Industry with Advanced Video Hardware

Kapsch TrafficCom, a global leader in intelligent transportation systems, continues to strengthen its long-established position in Open Road Tolling with most recent roadside technology.

At the center of the roadside portfolio is the latest generation of the VDX camera system. The VDX represents more than 25 years of continuous innovation in high performance vehicle detection, classification, and identification. By consolidating multiple field-proven sensor technologies into one device, the VDX reduces roadside infrastructure and overall cost while maintaining industry-leading capture rates built on generations of validated performance.

“Customer feedback has confirmed the reliability and stability of our system in challenging conditions,” says Andrew Peppard, VP Tolling at Kapsch TrafficCom. “VDX is a perfect fit for systems requiring highest performance video transactions while securing toll collection from day one.”

In addition to North American deployments, the VDX is already successfully deployed globally in numerous large-scale tolling projects in Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific region. Overlapping field of view provides redundant multi-lane coverage that has been tested extensively under real world conditions. Designed for durability, the device delivers stable performance year round in diverse climate conditions, from dense stop-and-go traffic to highway speeds – validating its readiness for large-scale, long-term operation.

North America Case Study: 100% Revenue Continuity for CTRMA

This adaptability was recently demonstrated in the United States with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA). Facing complex road construction and constantly shifting traffic lanes, CTRMA required a solution to maintain revenue continuity without the risks associated with legacy in-ground sensors. By deploying Kapsch VDX, the agency utilized non-intrusive, overhead detection that adapted to lane changes via software-defined zones rather than physical re-installation. The result was a seamless transition to video-based tolling with 100% revenue continuity during the construction phase.

Kapsch is also bringing the VDX to the Dominion Boulevard corridor in Chesapeake, Virginia, where the existing all‑electronic tolling system is being upgraded to a multi-protocol system with a modern, simplified roadside architecture that reduces hardware and enhances vehicle capture performance. The project replaces earlier-generation tolling equipment with a cost‑effective, reduced‑footprint solution designed for long‑term high-quality service.

From 1990s Origins to the 2025 VDX Generation

Building on a long heritage of integrated tolling expertise-from roadside systems to comprehensive back office solutions-the company delivers end-to-end technology that has been refined and proven over many years.

The origins of VDX technology date back to the mid 1990s, when Kapsch adapted high performance military imaging systems for tolling applications. Each product generation has built on this legacy, resulting in the latest VDX representing the most advanced and field proven version yet, challenging state-of-the art limits.

With a unique technological heritage of more than 130 years, Kapsch TrafficCom remains committed to advancing the tolling industry. By evolving the portfolio together with long term customers, Kapsch TrafficCom ensures that operators benefit from solutions that are not only innovative, but also trusted, stable, and thoroughly validated in real deployments around the world.

