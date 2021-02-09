Kami Hoss, DDS of The Super Dentists Launches Super Toothbrushes for Kids – Infants to Teens

**Dentist Kami Hoss introduces new toothbrushes to kids of all ages**

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheSuperDentists—Dr. Kami Hoss, dental expert and co-founder of The Super Dentists, expands his line of oral healthcare products, with The Super Sonic Light Toothbrush for babies and toddlers, The Super Toothbrush® for kids of all ages and The Super Electric Toothbrush for kids, tweens and teens.





Tooth decay affects both kids and teens; 37% of children ages 2- to 8-years experience tooth decay in their primary teeth and 58% of teenagers currently have or have had tooth decay. One of the best ways to prevent tooth decay is by brushing teeth two times a day and flossing once a day, but if kids are not having fun, they won’t brush.

“Parents frequently ask ‘what is the best toothbrush for their child,’” said Dr. Kami Hoss, an orthodontist with 25 years of experience. “We decided to create a line of toothbrushes customized for individual age groups that combine technological features with fun features like augmented reality and music that makes brushing more fun, meaning kids are more likely to stick with it.”

Along with regular visits to the dentist and common-sense care, parents can help their children establish lifelong positive dental habits for healthy teeth and gums, starting with their baby teeth. “I love the LED light in our new toothbrushes,” Dr. Hoss said. “When my son was young, it was so hard to see inside his mouth when I was helping him brush. I know parents will appreciate this feature.”

The brand-new Super Sonic Light Toothbrush is ideal for children ages 6- to 36-months. The toothbrush comes with a built-in LED light, so parents can see inside their child’s mouth when they are helping them brush, as well as sonic vibrations to gently massage babies’ and toddlers’ gums to relieve discomfort from teething. Extra soft rounded bristles help protect enamel on delicate new teeth and it also comes with an augmented reality sticker. When paired with the Vivarra dental app, The Super Dentists’ Tooth Keri character comes to life in 3D and helps teach kids how to brush their teeth.

The Super Electric Toothbrush is targeted for kids, tweens, and teens, who prefer an electric toothbrush. It comes in two characters – Dr. HaveOneSuperSmile and The Tooth Keri – and features integrated augmented reality, long battery life, and premium Tynex DuPont bristles, and has an ergonomic design to help clean plaque in hard-to-reach places.

“Another question we get from parents: ‘Is an electric toothbrush better for my child?’” Dr. Hoss said. “I do recommend starting with a manual toothbrush, so kids learn the motions to cover all of their teeth, before moving to an electric toothbrush, but as long as kids are brushing two times a day for at least two minutes and flossing once a day, either manual or electric is fine.”

The Super Sonic Light and Super Electric Toothbrushes join The Super Toothbrush®, introduced last year. The Super Toothbrush® now comes in six of The Super Dentists characters: Dr. HaveOneSuperSmile, The Tooth Keri, Cavitar, and Molar; including two new characters, MeloD and Flossosaurus.

Later this year, all the toothbrushes will have two original toothbrushing songs, “We Love The Super Dentists” to use in the morning and “Brush Along with The Super Dentists,” for nighttime. Both songs are currently available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Pandora, and everywhere you get your favorite music.

All toothbrushes are available on Amazon and in The Super Dentists’ six office locations in San Diego for 50% off the retail price.

For more information, visit www.TheSuperDentists.com/SuperToothbrushes.

About Dr. Kami Hoss

Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS, is a renowned author, consultant, inventor, speaker, and philanthropist in the fields of dentistry, healthcare, and education. Twenty-five years ago, he co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri. Their business has become one of the most trusted, top-awarded and leading pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and parent dentistry practices in Southern California. He is also passionate about educating parents about dental care, oral health and whole-person healthcare, and integrated dental and medical care. Through community programs, events, seminars and speaking engagements, Dr. Hoss and The Super Dentists team tackle topics like oral health and its impact on pregnancy, airway & sleep, psychological health and physical health.

In all his pursuits, Dr. Kami Hoss aspires to give back by being of service to the people in his community by creating opportunities for others to receive high-quality care and education. He has decades of experience working in the dental space and has treated more than 10,000 patients. He has served on faculty at Howard Healthcare Academy and University of Southern California’s postgraduate orthodontic program. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society. With this extensive background, he has developed a reputation for innovation and making oral health care accessible, welcoming, educational and entertaining for families.

For more information, visit DrKamiHoss.com

About The Super Dentists

The Super Dentists is San Diego’s largest, most trusted and top awarded Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics and Parent Dentistry practice – one in every five kids in San Diego is a Super Kid! They create the most unique and out-of-this-world dental experience for children and their parents. They’re the only office in the world where kids ask (many times, beg) their parents to take them to the dentist; imagine that! Highly trained and skilled, The Super Dentists take advantage of the latest in preventative and restorative treatments and are Invisalign and AccelaDent accelerated orthodontics specialists. They accept most insurance, including Medi-Cal, and they offer extended weekday hours, some weekend hours and 24/7 service for emergencies. With locations throughout San Diego (Carmel Valley, Chula Vista, Eastlake, Escondido (New!), Kearny Mesa, Oceanside), and growing, the practice gives back to its communities whenever possible, including an in-classroom dental education program – currently in 500 schools, reaching more than 30,000 kids – hosting free quarterly events and providing complimentary dental care to those in need. For an appointment, book online at TheSuperDentists.com, text: 1 (844) 765-1234 or call (760), (858) or (619) DENTIST (336-8478). Visit TheSuperDentists.com for more information.

