Kalo Gold Drills New Discovery, Intersects Bonanza-Grade 12.80 g/t Au over 22.12 m, including 25.10 g/t Au over 10.05 m at Qiriyaga Complex, Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji

KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) (“Kalo” or the “Company“) reports results from the 2025 Phase 1 drilling program, comprising eleven diamond drill holes totaling 2,436.7 metres completed across the Qiriyaga Complex and Namalau Trend within the Aurum Epithermal Field. The program has intersected bonanza-grade gold mineralization in VA25-DH11 at target QC1, Qiriyaga Complex on Kalo’s 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji, confirming the presence of a high-temperature epithermal system and validating the Company’s diatreme model (see news release dated October 1, 2025).

Qiriyaga Complex Drilling (Target QC1)

Drilling at QC1 has delivered bonanza-grade gold mineralization from the first hole testing the interpreted diatreme margin, validating Kalo’s geological model for the Qiriyaga Complex.

22.12 m @ 12.80 g/t Au from 43.48 m depth – VA25-DH11 (true width of 20.70 m) including 10.05 m @ 25.10 g/t Au including 7.00 m @ 35.01 g/t Au including 1.00 m @ 83.30 g/t Au

Geophysics and structural interpretation indicate that QC1 extends to 395 m depth, originating near the intersection of the Namalau and Buca Faults.

Sixteen similar high-resistivity diatreme anomalies identified within the Qiriyaga Complex, Vuinubu Ridge, Vuinubu South, Drudrusavu, and Loma highlight strong potential for multiple and repeated diatreme centers (Figure 1).

NEXT STEPS AND DISTRICT-SCALE POTENTIAL

Phase 2 drilling is underway to expand the high-grade zone at QC1.

Sixteen additional interpreted diatremes within the Aurum Epithermal Field are being tested using the same geological model (Figure 1).

Drill targets along the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends-which collectively host eighteen identified epithermal upwelling zones (Figure 2)-will be tested to refine vectors toward the main gold zones prior to deeper step-out drilling.

To date, only four targets have been drill tested, yet bonanza grades at QC1 and successful vectoring at Namalau validate Kalo’s systematic epithermal- and diatreme-targeting model.

Multiple exploration fronts are advancing simultaneously, including diatreme-margin drilling within the Qiriyaga Complex, while regional programs at Wainikoro and Coqeloa continue to progress.

Figure 1. Aurum Epithermal Field – Geophysical Resistivity Model (3D-CSAMT) and Structural Interpretation. Three-dimensional model showing sixteen high-resistivity anomalies interpreted as breccia bodies within the Qiriyaga Complex (1) and surrounding structural corridors (2-4 and B). Seven potential breccia bodies are delineated at Qiriyaga Complex, extending from surface to 395 m depth, including QC1 (A) where VA25-DH11 intersected 22.12 m @ 12.80 g/t Au. Additional targets are defined at Vuinubu Ridge (2), Vuinubu South (3), and Drudrusavu (4), extending to depths of 200-520 m along the Nubu Graben, Vunisea, Loma (B) and Buca fault intersections. These zones are interpreted as diatreme or hydrothermal breccia conduits representing key fluid pathways within a vertically extensive epithermal system.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“VA25-DH11 represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the Vatu Aurum system,” said Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO. “The 22.12-metre intersection averaging 12.80 g/t gold, with higher-grade zones up to 83.30 g/t Au, validates our diatreme-margin targeting model and confirms that we are operating within a high-temperature epithermal environment. This hole is the first to test the interpreted QC1 diatreme margin-one of more than sixteen similar geophysical signatures identified. Importantly, the same structural controls and geochemical indicators occur across the broader Aurum Epithermal Field, where systematic testing has only just begun. Our immediate focus is threefold: step-out drilling at QC1 to define the geometry of the mineralized zone, testing additional diatremes using the same geological framework, and continuing surface work along the Namalau, Loma, and Buca Trends to establish subsurface drill vectors. We are taking a systematic, data-driven approach to what we believe represents genuine district-scale potential.”

Figure 2: Aurum Epithermal Field – 2025 Phase 1 Drilling – Map showing the distribution of major structural corridors and epithermal upwelling features within the Aurum Epithermal Field. Phase 1 drilling tested two of eighteen identified epithermal upwelling zones – Dua and Rua – within the Namalau, Loma and Buca Trends, and the QC1 diatreme at the Qiriyaga Complex.

Image 1: VA25-DH11 (62.80-63.00 m depth – 18.10 g/t Au) showing chalcedonic quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia.

Image 2: VA25-DH11 (64.00-64.11 m depth – 83.30 g/t Au) showing chalcedonic quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia.

DRILL RESULTS – QIRIYAGA COMPLEX (QC1)

VA25-DH11, the first to test the interpreted diatreme margin at QC1, intersected bonanza-grade gold mineralization, as summarized in Table 1 below. The high-grade intercept was returned from the first hole drilled to test the interpreted diatreme margin at QC1, confirming the effectiveness of Kalo’s geological model and marking a key advancement in understanding the system’s vertical extent.

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 43.48 65.60 22.12* 12.80 From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Including 55.55 65.60 10.05 25.10 Including 58.00 65.00 7.00 35.01 59.00 60.00 1.00 75.30 61.50 62.25 0.75 29.40 64.00 65.00 1.00 83.30

Table 1:VA25-DH11 drill results: *true width is 20.70 m, length-weighted composite

Intervals reported as downhole lengths. No top-cut has been applied. Composites are length-weighted and may include internal dilution.

Image 3:VA25-DH11 (60.15-63.50 m depth) showing chalcedonic quartz-cemented hydrothermal breccia. (including 61.50-62.25 m depth – 29.40 g/t Au)

DRILL RESULTS – NAMALAU TREND (DUA AND RUA)

Drilling tested two of the eighteen identified upwelling zones (Dua and Rua) within the Aurum Epithermal Field (Figure 2). The maximum vertical depth tested was 212 metres.

Each hole intersected characteristic features of the upper horizon of a vertically intact epithermal system, including illite-dominated alteration, dolomite-replacement textures, and enrichment in pathfinder elements mercury (Hg), selenium (Se), arsenic (As), and antimony (Sb).

These features confirm that drilling intersected the shallow, preserved top of the epithermal system-as predicted by the geological model.

The alteration and geochemistry indicate limited erosion, suggesting that the higher-grade gold-bearing horizon remains intact and occurs deeper within the system, which will be a key focus of upcoming drilling.

“At Namalau, we’ve intersected the upper part of the system- where our model predicted,” said Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President & CEO. “The alteration, textures, and pathfinder chemistry confirm a preserved epithermal system with the potential for a productive gold zone below the current level of drilling.”

Drill Hole ID Target Easting

(WGS84) Northing

(WGS84) Elevation

mean ASL

(m) Azimuth Dip Depth

(m) VA25-DH01 Namalau – Dua 780061 8194379 78 225 -45 176.3 VA25-DH02 Namalau – Dua 780105 8194339 81 225 -60 173.0 VA25-DH03 Namalau – Dua 779932 8194258 78 50 -45 229.9 VA25-DH04 Namalau – Dua 779989 8194306 100 50 -60 101.5 VA25-DH05 Namalau – Dua 779989 8194306 100 230 -60 108.6 VA25-DH06 Qiriyaga Complex (Vunisea Area) 778876 8194462 49.5 125 -60 248.5 VA25-DH07 Namalau – Dua 779989 8194306 100 50 -80 303.8 VA25-DH08 Namalau – Rua 780271 8194584 56 165 -55 369.6 VA25-DH09 Qiriyaga Complex (Vunisea Area) 779248 8194039 51 125 -60 323.5 VA25-DH10 Vunisea Fault 778912 8194432 53 45 -60 236.2 VA25-DH11 Qiriyaga Complex (QC1 Structure) 779096 8194062 62 305 -70 204.5

Table 2: Drill collar location

VA25-DH01 through DH10 intersected epithermal alteration and provided important vectoring information; no significant gold intercepts were returned from these holes. VA25-DH11 delivered the bonanza-grade discovery reported above.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL

Drill core samples were collected under the supervision of qualified geological personnel following industry-standard protocols. Samples were securely shipped to ALS Limited (Australia) for analysis. Gold was analyzed by Au-AA25 (Ore Grade 30g FA AA Finish – Instrument AAS). Multi-element geochemistry was analyzed by ME-MS61 (48 element four acid ICP-MS). The Company inserts certified reference materials, blank samples, and field duplicates into the sample stream as part of its QA/QC program.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits and direct supervision of the exploration program.

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal gold systems in Fiji. The 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project spans 367 km² on Vanua Levu and is in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting with district-scale gold potential. Exploration is centered on the Aurum Epithermal Field, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo’s technical program is led by SGDS Hive.

