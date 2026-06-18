Kaleidescape Launches Pioneering Strato K Movie Player Fully Compatible and Certified for Native 8K Content

Player Also Features New Exclusive 4K Cinematic™ Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kaleidescape, provider of the world’s only high-fidelity movie download library, today announced the new flagship Strato K movie player. Strato K plays 8K movies and introduces a new higher fidelity format called 4K Cinematic.

“Kaleidescape’s Strato K is the world’s highest-fidelity movie player.” – Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO, Kaleidescape

“Kaleidescape’s Strato K is the world’s highest-fidelity movie player,” explains Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape. “It brings movie lovers closer to the filmmaker’s intent, with cleaner detail, true-to-life color, and a more natural presentation that dramatically improves the viewing experience of any display.”

Taking advantage of its 8K processing power, Strato K also offers a new 4K Cinematic mode, with full chroma (up to 4:4:4) and much higher bitrates. This additional color and image data produces incredible visuals – engaging, immersive, and breathtaking – pulling you into the story and delivering a dramatic leap beyond today’s 4K.

“The introduction of Kaleidescape’s new Strato K player is a major milestone for the industry and the latest example of how the 8K ecosystem is continuing to evolve,” said Juan Reyes, Executive Director of the 8K Association. “As viewing screens become even larger and more 8K content becomes available, the Strato K movie player is poised to play a key role in this emerging market segment.”

The new Kaleidescape model is also the first movie player certified by the 8K Association that meets the performance and interoperability requirements developed by the Association’s Technical Working Group. In addition to Kaleidescape, its members include leading companies like Panasonic, Samsung, Xperi, along with other key contributors to the 8K ecosystem.

Strato K works on its own or as part of a larger Kaleidescape system. When operating standalone, Strato K stores a handful of 8K, 4K Cinematic, or 4K movies on its internal one terabyte solid-state drive. Strato K can also be grouped with one or more Kaleidescape Terra movie servers to add movie storage and provide whole-home entertainment.

Kaleidescape customers download content via the Kaleidescape movie store, the world’s only high-fidelity movie library, delivering lossless audio and full reference video quality. The movie store offers thousands of titles, including movies, TV series, and concerts. Movies are available in 8K, 4K Cinematic, 4K, and 2K with lossless multichannel and object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

The Kaleidescape Strato K player will make its public debut on June 18 at a special event hosted by the SMPTE Hollywood Section and the 8K Association in the Amazon Culver Theater’s 8K screening room.

Kaleidescape customers can now choose between a number of 2K, 4K, and 8K movie players to meet their home entertainment needs. To learn more, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/strato-k-movie-player/

Kaleidescape is taking orders from dealers now. To find a dealer near you, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/find-a-dealer/

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape delivers the world’s only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA. 4K Cinematic™ is a trademark of Kaleidescape, Inc.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

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SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.