KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Surpasses 500,000 Pre-Registrations!

Mina Ashiro Reward Secured, Bonus Reward “Soshiro Hoshina” Unlocks at 850K, Gen Narumi PV Revealed

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series Kaiju No. 8, serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, the title has surpassed 18 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 15 volumes. The anime adaptation has also gained immense popularity worldwide, especially in North America. Building on this global momentum, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, a new title for smartphones and PC, is being developed by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G.

Pre-registrations Hit over 500,000!

Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, jointly produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, has officially surpassed 500,000 pre-registrations.

Pre-Registration Campaign Underway!

A special pre-registration campaign is ongoing, allowing players to receive exclusive characters and valuable in-game items based on the number of pre-registrations at launch.

As part of this campaign, the ★4 “[Aiming for Greater Heights] Mina Ashiro” will be distributed at launch.

Additionally, a new reward, ★4 “[Blade Specialist] Soshiro Hoshina”, has now been unlocked and will also be distributed when the campaign hits 850,000 pre-registrations.

Gen Narumi’s Character illustration for Gacha Revealed!

A brand-new illustration of Gen Narumi (voiced by Koki Uchiyama ), captain of the Defense Force’s First Division, has been unveiled. Wielding his signature weapon, Narumi’s sharp gaze and commanding presence visually convey his overwhelming strength and leadership.

Gen Narumi’s Character PV Now Available!

Additionally, the character PV for Gen Narumi is being released today.

This video powerfully showcases Narumi’s calm, composed demeanor and overwhelming combat prowess, capturing his appeal with intensity that mirrors the original manga/anime. Featuring scenes of his piercing gaze surveying the battlefield and dynamic, high-quality action sequences wielding his signature gunsword, this character PV is a must-watch for every fan.

YouTube URL： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1qPRTpjNFw

About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc. Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc. Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc. Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc. Available Platforms: App Store , Google Play, Steam Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases) Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/ Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839 GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070 Dedicated Careers Page for Game Developers: https://games.aktsk.jp/recruit-k8/



About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, along with the side story “Hoshina’s Day Off,” was released on March 28, 2025. The anime’s Season 2 is officially scheduled to air in July 2025. Official Website: https://kaiju-no8.net/ Official X: https://x.com/KaijuNo8_O

Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy. Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/ Founded: December 2021 Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

