KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Introduces Isao Shinomiya From His Prime As a New ★5 Blunt Attacker!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is thrilled to announce the release of a new ★5 Character [Prime Fist] Isao Shinomiya and plans for the first installment of the new event series, Special Events, releasing November 20, 2025 JST (UTC+9).



◆





New ★5 Character [





Prime Fist] Isao Shinomiya!



■

Pickup Character Trailer (

Isao Shinomiya [Prime Fist]): https://youtu.be/3K8vIbLjhfs

Isao Shinomiya from his younger days joins Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME as an Attacker capable of dealing immense damage!

Experience the power of Isao Shinomiya in his prime — the man who made his name as Captain of the Japan Defense Force’s First Division. As a compatible user of the Numbers Weapon 2 and an expert in the Squadron-Style Combat Technique, every strike he delivers with his gauntlets possesses immense power.

In the game, his damage increases with each Kaiju on the field as he accumulates Valor with every attack. When Valor reaches its maximum, he unleashes additional blunt damage after activating his Combat Skill or Ultimate Skill.

In stark contrast to the previously released ★5 [The Unbreakable Iron Wall] Isao Shinomiya, who debuted as a symbol of defense, this version of Isao is an Attacker specializing in area-of-effect (AoE) moves capable of turning the tide of battle.

The strongest fist in the Defense Force roars once again!



◆ New Event Series “Special Event” Coming November 20, 2025!



A new event series, Special Events, is coming soon, featuring original in-game stories for each character. These events will highlight untold episodes and never-before-seen moments from the squad members’ daily lives and past experiences.

The released visual offers a glimpse of a younger Isao Shinomiya, who has recently been added as a playable character.

Stay tuned for future updates to see what stories will unfold in this new event series.



◆ Training: Kaijumite—2x Rewards Campaign



The 2x Rewards Campaign for Training: Kaijumite will be available starting November 12, 2025 (JST/UTC+9).

During the campaign, players can earn 2x rewards when completing Training: Kaijumite stages.

*There is a daily limit to how many times rewards can be doubled.

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.



◆ Reinforcement Support Login Bonus Now Available!



Starting November 12, 2025 (JST/UTC+9), log in during the campaign period to receive up to Stamina Jelly ×8 and Dimensional Crystal ×750.

Don’t miss this opportunity to reinforce your characters!

For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store and Google Play, and Steam®.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

