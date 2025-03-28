KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Hits over One Million Pre-Registrations and Guarantees a “★5 Character of Your Choice” Reward!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Based on Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series Kaiju No. 8, serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ and with over 18 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 15 published volumes, the anime Kaiju No. 8 has garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also overseas, particularly in North America. Building on this global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, a new title for smartphones and PC, is being developed by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production.

• Pre-registrations Hit over One Million!

Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, jointly produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G., was recently announced to have its global release set for August 31. And today the game has reached the milestone of one million pre-registrations.

To celebrate the one million pre-registrations milestone, players will be able to claim a ★5 character of their choice! Be sure to choose your favorite character and join the fight against the kaiju in Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME!

*In the game, players will be able to choose and obtain one favorite character from the ones shown in the above image.

• About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME



Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store , Google Play, Steam

, Google Play, Steam Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

Dedicated Careers Page for Game Developers: https://games.aktsk.jp/recruit-k8/

• About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, Season 2 has been airing every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions.

• Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiju-no-8-the-game-hits-over-one-million-pre-registrations-and-guarantees-a-5-character-of-your-choice-reward-302530811.html

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.