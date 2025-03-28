KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Game-Original Character, Sagan Shinomiya [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] & Main Story Chapter 3 Now Available!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store and Google Play, with a Steam® release coming soon.

Newly Featured ★5 Character [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya



The game-original character, Sagan Shinomiya is joining the roster as a playable character in Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME! Revealed this past June as Kikoru Shinomiya’s non-blood related older sister, she is a key character who drives the game’s original story. Watch her protect her allies with a massive shield!

KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME – Pickup Character Trailer: Sagan Shinomiya [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny]

https://youtu.be/plIyuosHT84



[Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya Character Art Newly Featured ★5 Character

[Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya Newly Featured ★5 Weapon

SH-Iuggnil



*For details on the characters and weapons, please refer to Gacha > Pickup Details.

*The character and weapon listed above are available for a limited time in this gacha. They may be available again in the future.

*For more details about the gacha event, please check the in-game announcements.

Sagan Shinomiya Related Event & Story



The character story for [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya has been released!

Sagan Shinomiya struggles with the awkward and distant relationship with her non-blood-related younger sister, Kikoru Shinomiya. In search of a way to reconnect, she heads to the reference room, where she coincidentally encounters Kafka Hibino.

Head to Story > Characters and select [Dimensionally Distorted Destiny] Sagan Shinomiya to experience it.

Main Story Chapter 3 Now Available



Main Story Chapter 3 will be available.

Overwhelmed by her regular duties and irregular Dimensional Kaiju disasters, Mina Ashiro finds herself pushed to her limits. In response, Sagan Shinomiya of CLOZER is sent to the Third Division to offer support. Though Sagan’s skills are powerful and undeniable, her cooperation with other Defense Force members is a source of tension. In the midst of these circumstances, a new Dimensional Gate emerges…

About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME



Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play, Steam

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

Dedicated Careers Page for Game Developers: https://games.aktsk.jp/recruit-k8/

About Anime Kaiju No. 8



Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, Season 2 has been airing every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions.

Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.



It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

