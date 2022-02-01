JVC Professional Video Adds NDI®|HX3 to Award-winning KY-PZ510N PTZ Cameras

WAYNE, NJ, MARCH 14, 2023 ― JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, adds NDI®|HX3 to its award-winning KY-PZ510N PTZ CONNECTED CAM™ Cameras. With this latest free firmware update, users can select NDI®|HX3 for the highest quality video with reduced latency, using a fraction of the bandwidth of full NDI®. The company will spotlight this feature within its KY-PZ510N camera at the 2023 NAB Show (Booth C4218).

“The addition of the NDI®|HX3 option for our PTZ cameras with NDI® capabilities will provide users with a greater level of flexibility without the need to replace their hardware,” says Joseph D’Amico, Vice President, JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation. “According to Vizrt, media organizations’ adoption of NDI®-enabled devices is growing at a record pace, and we are thrilled to be part of the network of manufacturers to offer this solution. Our inclusion of a variety of NDI® codecs to our customers means they also have even more workflow options available to them.”

The new NDI®|HX3 capability enables integrators to take advantage of the KY-PZ510N’s award-winning features, such as its super-wide horizontal angle of view (80 degrees) and focal length of 21.8 to 261.8 millimeters. These features make the KY-PZ510N ideal for live-action events, studios, classrooms, corporate settings, event facilities, sports venues and houses of worship. The cameras also include enhanced SMART auto-tracking that follows one person and can be used to select one of multiple people within its field of view―such as an instructor, pastor or specific individual. Additionally, the incorporated Vertical Interval Time Code (VITC) with Network Time Protocol (NTP) provides the cameras with multi-camera synchronization for seamless live event production.

Using the latest HEVC technology, the cameras ensure higher quality video at lower bitrates for remote production over the internet (REMI). The cameras also support H.264 and H.265/HEVC encoding, offering increased compatibility with a variety of hardware and software applications. Furthermore, the 4K60p output, via both HDMI and streaming, delivers ultra-clear, natural imagery in settings with a lot of movement, such as sports and live events.

Part of the KY-PZ510 Series of cameras, the KY-PZ510N PTZs feature 4K60P HEVC Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming, which is resilient to bandwidth fluctuations, data loss, and intermittent connectivity, to ensure secure and error-free video delivery over the internet. The cameras also have UVC (USB Video Class) implementation through the USB-C interface, for ubiquitous webcam applications and integration. The KY-PZ510N can also simultaneously output NDI®, SRT, and RTMPS for hybrid local/remote workflows to deliver the highest quality distribution to the world’s most popular CDNs.

The NDI®|HX3 firmware update will be available from the KY-PZ510NBU and KY-PZ510NWU web pages as a free download for current owners at the end of March. Complete details of the KY-PZ510 PTZ cameras are available on the JVC Professional Video website at http://pro.jvc.com.