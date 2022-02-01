JVC Highlights NDI and vMix Partnerships at NAB 2024

Company Representatives to Discuss Benefits of Brands’ Solutions for

JVC PTZ and Handheld Cameras and Remote Production Tools

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 14, 2024 — JVC Professional Video will feature special guests, including NDI Technical Director Roberto Musso and vMix Senior Systems Engineer Heath Barker, at the JVC booth (C4720) during NAB 2024. These onsite events will focus on the benefits that each brand’s solutions provide for remote production workflows, using JVC PTZ and handheld cameras, and other video production tools.

“We are excited to have Roberto and Heath join us this year at NAB and take this time from their busy schedules to not only strengthen our collaboration but also reinforce the value and advantages that NDI and vMix both contribute to JVC’s customers,” says Joseph D’Amico, Vice President of JVC Professional Video. “Media organizations have adopted NDI enabled devices at a record pace, and we are thrilled to be part of the network of manufacturers to offer this solution. Similarly, vMix has time and again proven to be a leading brand for live streaming productions, and we are grateful for the partnership between our organizations.”

Initially rolled out as a free firmware update that ensured customers would not need to replace their existing hardware, NDI technology can now be found in many of JVC’s PTZ and handheld cameras to provide users with a greater level of flexibility. Musso will discuss the advantages of utilizing NDI technology to streamline video production. The NDI guest appearances will include interactive discussions and a Q&A as well as a brief demo of JVC’s latest product developments. These valuable engagements will take place at the JVC booth (C4720) on Monday, April 15 at 3 p.m. and Tuesday, April 16 at 3 p.m.

Among JVC’s most prominent NDI enabled solutions are the brand’s PTZ cameras, including the KY-PZ510N CONNECTED CAM™, which boasts NDI HX3 technology, with higher compression and requires less bandwidth, allowing for high video and reduced latency. The company’s award-winning GY-HC500 CONNECTED CAM series of handheld cameras also features NDI enabled solutions to ensure that broadcast studios, schools, houses of worship and other facilities can seamlessly incorporate the cameras within existing IP infrastructure.

vMix is a complete live video production and streaming software solution that can be used with several of JVC’s latest workflow production tools. Barker will be onsite at the JVC booth for an open dialogue and Q&A regarding how JVC customers can create, mix, switch, record and live stream professional productions with the new vMix 27 software. Barker’s vMix demonstration will be held one time only on Monday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

Several of JVC’s latest award-winning tools work in conjunction with vMix’s advanced software to further aid in live event broadcasts and productions. This includes JVC’s KM-IP8S4 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switcher, which can manage four 3G-SDI and up to eight NDI inputs and comes standard with vMix 4K licensed software, as well as the RM-LP350G CONNECTED CAM vMix Control Surface for traditional-style switching. JVC’s new vMix professional sports series IP switcher will also be on display along with the JVC RM-LP450G vMix Control Surface, a perfect combination that benefits those looking to incorporate up to eight channels of instant replay into their existing production.