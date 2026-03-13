Justin Brewer Calls for Greater Clarity in Small Business Systems

Justin Brewer of Somers, CT encourages entrepreneurs to build discipline, simplify operations, and take control of the systems that shape their success.

Entrepreneur and Greenhub Founder Justin Brewer is speaking out about a challenge he believes affects thousands of small business owners across Connecticut and beyond: lack of clarity in the systems that run their companies.

Drawing from his recent spotlight feature, Brewer is raising awareness around the importance of discipline, focus, and operational transparency in high-pressure business environments.

“If you don’t understand a system, you can’t control it,” Brewer said. “And if you can’t control it, you can’t improve it.”

A Growing Problem for Small Businesses

The issue is not small. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses make up over 99% of all businesses in the country and employ nearly half of the private workforce. Yet studies show that more than 60% of small business owners spend less than two hours per month reviewing operational expenses and service statements.

At the same time, subscription-based services and processing-related fees have steadily increased over the last decade. Many owners rely on complex statements they do not fully understand.

“A lot of business owners are working 60-hour weeks,” Brewer said. “They know their product. They know their customers. But the systems behind the scenes can quietly drain time and money.”

In the Northeast, operating costs are estimated to run 10-15% higher than the national average, putting even more pressure on local entrepreneurs in places like Somers and surrounding Hartford County communities.

Discipline as a Practical Solution

Brewer believes the answer is not panic, but structure.

“You don’t get results by accident,” he said. “You earn them through repetition and focus.”

He points to lessons from his years as an NCAA Division I soccer player at Sacred Heart University. Training required routine. Film review required honesty. Progress required patience.

“In soccer, you stick to the process,” Brewer said. “Business isn’t that different.”

Brewer emphasises that clarity begins with simple habits. Reviewing expenses monthly. Blocking time for focused work. Asking direct questions about unclear charges or services.

“Most people underestimate what steady effort can do,” he added. “Big change usually comes from doing small things well, over and over.”

What Individuals Can Do Today

Rather than relying on outside solutions, Brewer encourages entrepreneurs to take practical steps on their own:

Review one recent monthly statement line by line.

List every recurring service or subscription.

Cancel at least one tool that no longer adds value.

Block one hour each week for focused review time.

Track three core metrics instead of ten.

Turn off distractions during deep work blocks.

Schedule regular movement or exercise to maintain focus.

“If I let my schedule drift, everything drifts,” Brewer said. “Routine keeps pressure manageable.”

A Call to Action

Justin Brewer is urging small business owners, freelancers, and aspiring entrepreneurs to take one step toward clarity this week. Not next quarter. Not next year.

“Start where you are,” he said. “Keep your routines tight. Keep learning. The more you understand your systems, the stronger your business becomes.”

Brewer’s message is simple: discipline is not about being rigid. It is about being prepared. And preparation builds resilience in uncertain times.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Justin Brewer

Justin Brewer is an entrepreneur and Founder of Greenhub. Originally from Somers, Connecticut, he is a graduate of Sacred Heart University and a former NCAA Division I soccer player. He began his career in sales and marketing before launching his company in 2019. Brewer’s work focuses on operational clarity, disciplined leadership, and helping business owners better understand the systems that impact their performance.

Contact:

info@justinbrewerentrepreneur.com

SOURCE: Justin Brewer Somers, CT

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire