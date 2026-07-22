Journi Releases DevOS to Provide Governance and ROI Measurement for Enterprise AI Coding Agents

Journi today announced the release of DevOS, an enterprise control plane built to govern, equip, and measure AI coding assistants across engineering teams. Designed to sit above existing agents such as Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and other Model Context Protocol (MCP) hosts, DevOS enables organizations to control AI tool fleets within their own perimeter while providing verifiable financial ROI.

As AI coding adoption accelerates bottom-up, engineering leaders face severe organizational challenges: a lack of shared operational policy across fragmented tools, context loss across individual development sessions, and difficulty proving tangible productivity returns against climbing provider costs. Journi DevOS resolves these gaps with a single operating layer over the tools developers already use.

“One AI coding agent is a productivity tool; a fleet of them is an enterprise governance problem,” said Jake Rickhuss, MD (Commercial) and Co-Founder of Journi. “DevOS turns that problem into a managed capability. It gives engineering leaders visibility, enforces strict security controls, and produces finance-ready ROI statements without forcing developers to switch their IDE or favorite assistant.”

An Operating Layer for the AI Fleet

Journi DevOS is not another coding assistant, not another LLM, and not another IDE. Instead, it operates as a control plane between developers’ preferred agents and company infrastructure.

Everything an agent does through DevOS passes through a single door: the DevOS Gateway, an MCP server that binds each session to a specific workspace and enforces company policies. Behind the Gateway, DevOS relies on three core modules:

Memory: Distills durable knowledge from sessions, repositories, and git history into a shared store with hybrid retrieval (lexical, semantic, and graph) and confidence grading. Restricted shards isolate sensitive knowledge.

Navigator: Provides structural and semantic codebase views using a tree-sitter index enriched by LSP, avoiding raw file dumps.

Runner: Executes commands and returns condensed digests via a capture-and-expand contract rather than pasting full output into context.

Together, these three compression channels reduce token spend on what agents read, remember, and execute, recording realized savings directly into a per-workspace ledger.

Four Pillars of Enterprise Governance

Govern: Administrators set organization-wide baselines for allowed models, financial budgets, and consent requirements using the Polaris management console. Teams can make baseline rules stricter for their own workspaces, but not weaker. DevOS supports both advisory host enforcement and hard proxy enforcement. Retain: Builds a shared, governed memory from repository history. What one developer’s agent learns is preserved for the entire team, eliminating repeated architecture re-explanations and reducing token waste. Standardise: An internal skills marketplace allows technical teams to author and distribute approved coding practices across the fleet. Built-in segregation of duties ensures submitters cannot approve their own skills. Approved skills are cryptographically content-addressed, guaranteeing byte-identical deployment. Measure: Every realized token saving is priced into a monthly, finance-ready statement. Delivery metrics (lead time, deployment frequency, change-failure rate) are joined to the ledger on commit SHA to provide auditable data derived directly from commit history. Behavioral observability uses deterministic rules to flag cost outliers, low savings, and errored or repeated session calls.

Privacy, Security, and Developer Ethics

DevOS measures efficiency, not individual people. Delivery metrics are tracked strictly at the team level, with no per-developer ranking. Mixed human/AI work is excluded from AI-assisted metrics.

Security and data boundaries are enforced at every level:

Inside the Perimeter: The entire stack-control plane, memory, metrics, and agent infrastructure-deploys inside the customer’s datacenter or private cloud, with full air-gapped operation supported.

Zero Egress by Default: Source code and AI context never leave the customer’s environment. Only aggregated data and heartbeats leave on an opt-in basis. Journi never runs a customer’s agents in its own cloud.

Key Encryption: Provider API keys remain in customer custody, sealed with customer-managed AES-256-GCM keys.

Availability & Compatibility

Journi DevOS supports macOS, Linux, and Windows desktop environments. It connects to agents via hooks (Claude Code, Codex), MCP servers, or OpenAI-compatible proxies. Engineering teams can begin with advisory enforcement on day one without proxy setup or heavy infrastructure changes.

For more information regarding DevOS, visit https://devos.journi.uk .

About Journi

Journi is a technology partner for growing businesses, focusing on creating sustainable growth through strategic software solutions. The company builds platforms that allow enterprises to deploy new technologies safely, efficiently, and with measurable financial returns.

Media Contact

Company Name: Journi

Contact Person: Anne Cantelo at Onyx

E-mail: anne@onyxcomms.com

Website: https://devos.journi.uk

SOURCE: Journi DevOS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire