Josai International University Streams Ceremonies with Blackmagic Design 2110 IP Workflow

Media Studies students streamline workflow with Blackmagic Design’s 2110 IP products.

Fremont, CA – November 4, 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced that students from the Faculty of Media Studies at Josai International University live streamed the university’s graduation and entrance ceremonies using a Blackmagic Design workflow. The events featured the use of the Blackmagic Studio Camera series and Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 cameras, along with an ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD live production switcher. In addition, Blackmagic Ethernet Switch 360P, Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 4x12G PWR, Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G, and Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini BiDirect 12G were deployed to enable IP based transmission.

Founded in 1992, Josai International University is a private university with campuses in Chiba and Tokyo. Partnering with more than 200 universities worldwide, the school attracts a large number of international students, creating a highly global environment. Its Faculty of Media Studies program offers practical education through various hands on trainings and internships in collaboration with media industry companies.

The university began streaming ceremonies such as entrance ceremonies in 2012, originally as a way for parents living far away to take part remotely.

Professor Takuji Teramoto of the Faculty of Media Studies explained: “Each broadcast is handled by students from my seminar. In the beginning, we started really small, just a single camera, and we had to split the footage into 30 minute segments and upload them via FTP for playback. These days, we use YouTube as our platform and do full multicamera switching. In addition to parents in Japan and overseas, many faculty and staff members who cannot fit into the ceremony venue also watch the stream on campus, so there is a high demand for it. Beyond ceremonies, students also take part in streaming projects for companies, allowing them to connect their studies with practical experience.”

For the first time, this year’s March graduation ceremony and April entrance ceremony were streamed using a full Blackmagic Design workflow with IP transmission. The setup incorporated a wide range of IP products, including the Blackmagic Ethernet Switch 360P, Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 4x12G PWR, Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini Converter 3x3G, and Blackmagic 2110 IP Mini BiDirect 12G.

Cameras included the Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro, Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro, URSA Broadcast G2, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K digital film camera, and Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2. Eight camera feeds were sent to an ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD and switched using an ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 20. Additional products used included the SmartView 4K G3 monitor, Blackmagic Audio Monitor 12G G3, ATEM Streaming Bridge converter, Blackmagic Web Presenter HD streaming device, HyperDeck Studio HD Plus and HyperDeck Extreme 8K HDR broadcast decks, and Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini network storage solution.

Naoki Kanitani, a student from the Department of Media and Information Studies, who served as both technical director and overall supervisor for the stream, explained: “We wanted to stream using IP transmission, so we used many Blackmagic 2110 IP Converters. With a single LAN cable, we could power the cameras while sending and receiving video signals, which made setup much easier. During the entrance ceremony, we had to move a camera immediately after the opening, but since it only required one cable, it was very easy to handle.”

He continued: “In the past, we often relied on wireless transmission for long distances, but that sometimes caused image degradation. This time, while we did need to run cables, we were able to deliver stable streams and recordings with virtually no quality loss, which was a huge advantage.”

Professor Teramoto also commented: “The Blackmagic Design cameras are very intuitive since the interface is available in Japanese, and the large touchscreens make menu settings easy. Many students were using Blackmagic cameras for the first time, but since the interface is almost the same as the Video Assist monitors they are already familiar with, they found it easy to learn.”

