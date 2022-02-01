Jon Peddie Research acquires Babel TechReviews

JPR’s services for the graphics industry expands to offer unique perspective on PC usage.

Tiburon, Calif. ­– November 29, 2022 – Jon Peddie Research (JPR) and Babel TechReviews, a leading international benchmarking site for performance analysis, XR reviews, and insights, have announced that they will join forces. This acquisition significantly advances JPR’s reach in expanding its global analysis, news and reporting capacity, and technology portfolio to address industry demand for accurate and timely electronic benchmarking.

“The acquisition of Babel TechReviews gives JPR a natural extension of its testing and benchmark coverage and reach, and extends it into the XR realm, allowing us to chase pixels from conception to delivery,” said Dr. Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research. JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development.

The highly successful Babel TechReviews was founded in 2014 and run by one of the most respected names in the industry, Mark Poppin. He and his team’s benchmarking experience and unique focus on XR used in gaming and computing will augment JPR’s industry coverage. Industry consumers and insiders depend on Poppin’s insightful assessment of graphics boards, XR headsets and games, status, trends, and opportunities through the Babel TechReviews website, Reddit, and other social media sites.

“I am pleased that Babel TechReviews will be joining and contributing to JPR’s impressive professional content, which can only bring more value to its readers. I think we make a great team,” commented Mark Poppin.

JPR can now provide an end-to-end solution for the graphics industry, from content creation, to the GPU and computing level, to delivery on a screen, head-mounted display (HMD), television, digital billboards, and more.

As the graphics industry evolves from local to remote processing with the increasing adoption of cloud computing services, the opportunities for high-quality graphics to reach an audience is expanding beyond what can be achieved solely with local computing power. As a result, JPR is now uniquely positioned to identify the key trends that will shape the market for every display device and type of graphics processing.

Through this acquisition of Babel TechReviews, JPR can now offer a unique perspective on what people can do with computers, XR, mobile devices, and more. Driven by the quality of the user experience, device popularity and sales often depend on high-quality graphics and displays.

About Jon Peddie Research

Dr. Jon Peddie has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. Jon Peddie Research is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR’s Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on the market activity of PC graphics controllers for notebook and desktop computing.

