Join ASUS at ISTE 2025

SAN ANTONIO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS is pleased to showcase an array of innovative education solutions – including Windows laptops, PCs, miniPCs, and NUC as well as ChromeOS devices – for students, teachers, and administrators at ISTELive 25. The right computing tools are crucial for successful learning, and ASUS hardware offers the durability, reliability, and performance needed to help educators empower students in the classroom and beyond. ASUS’s comprehensive, industry leading product portfolio extends beyond traditional computing and includes monitors, peripherals, and gaming gear to reinforce its role as an all-in-one solution provider for general education, Esports, and STEAM.

Join ASUS at ISTELive 25 Booth #1324

From June 29th to July 2nd, join us in person at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas to see the ASUS education ecosystem at booth #1324, get hands-on experience with our latest education technology, meet with our product experts, and schedule one-on-one meetings with ASUS sales representatives to learn more about devices that are shaping the future in education. At the ASUS booth, visitors will have the chance to participate in ASUS Education activities to win awesome daily prizes and classroom essentials. For more learning opportunities, ASUS will host live sessions with industry thought leaders from Intel, Microsoft, Google, and other education experts. Participants at each session will have the chance to win an ASUS Education laptop and other exciting giveaways!

Devices for K-12 education

At ASUS, we design technology solutions to meet the unique needs of K-12 educational institutions. As textbooks and worksheets are replaced with interactive digital learning materials, ASUS offers Windows and ChromeOS hardware solutions that improve collaboration, streamline instruction, and keep the learning environment secure. Our entry-level one-to-one learning devices are ruggedized to survive classroom mishaps and coated with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard to ensure they stay sanitary and clean. Equipped with a rubber bumper, scratch-resistant display, and spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard, the ASUS lineup of laptops for education are a dependable partner for learning. They also feature a modular design and include bottom-panel captive screws for easy maintenance and repair to minimize downtime. Also included in the lineup is an ASUS Chromebook Detachable device with an optional ruggedized case, offering more versatility without compromising on durability. ASUS devices for K-12 include the following:

Devices for higher education and teachers

Teachers require devices that are durable, versatile, and easy to maintain, while also delivering cutting-edge performance and seamless connectivity. Therefore, ASUS offers laptops that are designed with the demanding needs of educators in mind. Our latest Chromebook Plus devices meet these requirements with powerful up to Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, long-lasting battery life, a high-resolution webcam, and a range of ports for flexible use. They also feature AI-powered tools for enhanced productivity, offering users access to Gemini for smart writing assistance as well as enhanced video calls, custom backgrounds, and intuitive mic/camera controls. These well-rounded features also make ASUS Chromebook Plus laptops ideal for students in higher education who are ready to tackle career goals and passion projects.

For teachers who prefer Windows, ASUS ExpertBook laptops offer robust security, exceptional power, and comprehensive connectivity options in a lightweight design. ASUS NUC & ExpertCenter miniPCs similarly offer higher levels of performance, connectivity, increased storage and multi display flexibility. The latest ASUS NUC series feature Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. Three AI engines – GPU, NPU, and CPU – for high throughput, low power, and fast response, ASUS NUC 15 Pro a sleek mini PC that’s perfect for AI-driven classrooms and delivers unmatched speed and efficiency in a scratch-resistance matte texture chassis. .

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus: With 2x the power, speed, memory, and storage that comes with the Chromebook Plus designation, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, which features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, packs the software and hardware features needed to empower college students and teachers to do their best work – whether in-person, remote, or anywhere in between.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34: Engineered with up to an Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 16 GB of fast, power-efficient memory, and a large-capacity 256GB UFS storage, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 delivers the performance and responsiveness required for seamless productivity at a budget-friendly price point.

ASUS ExpertBook B3 Flip: Equipped with a 3 MP world-facing high-resolution camera, this device allows teachers to capture photos, videos, and documents to share with students in tablet or tent modes. A garaged stylus is also included for easy notetaking and annotating. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking, allowing educators to leverage the power of Copilot in Windows to prepare lesson plans or set exam paper like a pro.

ASUS NUC 15 Pro: Experience the future of learning with ASUS NUC 15 Pro, an AI enabled Mini PC powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), delivering up to 99 Platform TOPS and an 18% boost in performance gen-on-gen. It features Intel® Arc™ Graphics for AI acceleration and stunning visual performance, with Intel® vPro® for enterprise-grade security and management.

ASUS BE24ECSBT is a 23.8-inch Full HD(1920×1080) IPS monitor which combines 10-point multi-touch capability* with superb image quality, flexible connectivity, durability and great ergonomics. Along with a USB-C port, ASUS BE24ECSBT offers an HDMI®, DisplayPort™ input and output, and three USB 3.2 Gen1 type A downstream ports― so its compatible with a wide variety of devices. its ergonomic stand offers tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, BE24ECSBT provides a superb range of viewing options for increased productivity and comfort for students and teachers.

Devices for esports and STEAM programs

At ASUS, we believe that Esports can be a valuable addition to educational curricula and look to support educational institutions – including primary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities – that are interested in implementing a program with our cutting-edge hardware. For students who are passionate about gaming, participating in a competitive Esports program at school can be a great way to find motivation to improve their academic performance, develop vital leadership and collaboration skills, and experience first-hand the pride that comes from representing their school. Schools looking to invest in Esports can count on ASUS and ROG systems to deliver optimal performance when it matters most. With top-of-the-line processors and graphics cards, these machines reliably render game worlds at high frames per second, giving students a crucial advantage in competition. ASUS’s industry-leading, all-encompassing approach to its gaming product line ensures that comprehensive support can be offered not just at the system level but also for peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and headsets. In addition to empowering students to take their passion for gaming to the next level, ASUS and ROG systems are also powerful tools for STEAM learning. Their graphics cards, processing resources, plentiful RAM, and speedy storage serve equally well as platforms for teaching students computer science, web development, 3D rendering and animation, video editing, and graphic design – all skills that will prepare them for careers in rapidly growing and in-demand fields. See solutions below for Esports and STEAM education:

ROG G700: Featuring up to Intel's® latest Core™ Ultra 9 285K processor and paired with up to a NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU, the ROG G700 offers premium performance and reliability so users can game, stream, and more – all at the same time. It is also primed to handle resource-intensive STEAM projects. Equipped with industry-standard components and a tool-less chassis, this top-tier battle station makes future upgrades and maintenance a dream.

ASUS TUF Gaming T500: Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor, up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 5060 Ti GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe® 4.0 storage all packed in a compact, durable chassis, the T500 is a well-rounded machine for competitive Esports tournaments.

ROG Strix G16: Equipped with powerful hardware that is often found in desktop PCs, like the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 275HX and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 GPU, this laptop is the perfect option for schools that prefer a compact solution without sacrificing performance.

ROG Ally & ROG Ally X: For schools where lack of dedicated space is the main barrier to entry to establishing an Esports program, the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X handheld gaming systems are the perfect portable desktop PC alternative at an affordable price-point.

ROG FALCHION RX LP Gaming Keyboard: The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile is a compact, 65% gaming keyboard that blends style with performance. With the all-new ROG RX Low-Profile Switches and two dampening foams, the Falchion RX Low Profile delivers unprecedented typing and gaming experience. Additional convenient features include an intuitive touch panel, tri-mode connectivity featuring ROG SpeedNova wireless technology ensuring sub 1ms latency, as well as ROG Omni Receiver support allowing for a single wireless adapter for keyboard and mice.

ROG HARPE ACE Gaming Mouse: The ultra-lightweight ROG Harpe ACE is a 54 gram wired or wireless gaming mouse. It supports sub 1ms latency via ROG SpeedNova wireless technology. Developed with eSports pros, it features an outstanding 36,000 DPI ROG AimPoint optical sensor for outstanding tracking performance on almost any surface, even glass. It also supports dual pairing via the ROG Omni Receiver.

ROG SWIFT OLED PG27AQDM Gaming Monitor: Featuring a 27-inch 1440p OLED panel with 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM offers outstanding motion clarity, response and contrast. The OLED technology in the Swift OLED PG27AQDM produces the deepest blacks and provides vivid colors at any brightness level.

Devices for content creation in education

Many of today’s students are passionate about content creation, including photo editing, 3D animation, and video production. Not only are these creative hobbies for students to explore, but they are also growing career opportunities. ASUS ProArt systems, displays, and devices help these students overcome limitations and challenge their own creativity. See solutions below for content creation in education:

ASUS ProArt P16: As an NVIDIA® Studio-validated laptop, the ProArt P16 features up to a GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for smooth graphic rendering. Paired with a pixel-perfect 4K OLED screen and ASUS-exclusive AI tools like MuseTree and StoryCube, this device empowers students to follow their creative side.

ASUS ProArt PX13: Despite its portable, 13-inch convertible form factor, the ProArt PX13 packs a powerful punch. This NVIDIA® Studio-validated laptop features up to a GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU and a 3K OLED touchscreen with stylus support to provide students and their creative ambitions with a powerful outlet.

Devices for computer lab and administration

While the use of one-to-one devices is becoming increasingly commonplace in a classroom setting, computer labs still serve as a critical resource to help students with their education and learning. For example, subjects like programming, engineering, as well as photo and video editing require greater computing power and larger screens. ASUS ExpertCenter desktop and AiO solutions offer modern, compact, and stylish devices that provide consistent and quiet performance – perfect for a shared space like a computer lab. These devices are also optimized for productivity, making them ideal for administrative tasks as well. See solutions below for computer lab and administration devices:

ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF: Featuring an expandable, tool-free chassis, the ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF ensures prolonged reliability and convenient upgrades, simplifying routine service and making future upgrades a breeze.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower: Combining high performance, enterprise-grade security, and durability, this desktop is built to handle daily computing tasks in an ultracompact package, so computer labs and offices can have a flexible and neat workspace.

ASUS ExpertCenter P400 AiO: Equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ i7 processor, fast DDR5 memory, and up to Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, this sleek desktop — with audio and visual built in – powers through any task with ease.

