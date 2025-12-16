Join AIML’s Live Shareholder Update with Chairman & CEO Paul Duffy

A Look Back at Key Milestones and Successes Achieved in 2025

AI/ML Innovations Inc. (“AIML” or the “Company”) (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to invite shareholders and stakeholders to join an upcoming Livestream Company Update, hosted by Chairman and CEO Paul Duffy.

The livestream event will provide an overview of AIML’s key achievements from 2025, along with a preview of exciting milestones planned for the first 90 days of 2026. Shareholders will have the opportunity to hear firsthand how AIML is executing on its commercialization strategy and driving growth across its portfolio of AI-powered healthcare technologies.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Time: 4pm Eastern Standard Time

Access Link: Zoom Link

“We’ve had a strong 2025 that marked the beginning of commercialization through several pilot programs, and we’re encouraged by the progress we’ve made,” said Chairman and CEO, Paul Duffy. “As we look ahead to 2026, our focus is on continuing to aggressively pursue further commercialization while advancing our regulatory approval pathways. This livestream is an opportunity to connect with our shareholders around our vision, our execution strategy, and the important work we’re doing to bring AI-driven health innovation to market.

Shareholders are encouraged to attend and participate in this interactive session to gain deeper insight into AIML’s trajectory and future opportunities. If you would like to pre-submit questions as part of the livestream, please email them to Ask@aiml.health.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML’s shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML’s website or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

