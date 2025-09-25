Stock AI , the fast-rising culinary intelligence platform created by Johny Saephan, has reached an extraordinary benchmark: 113,000 AI-generated recipes. This breakthrough solidifies its place as one of the most disruptive forces in the food-tech industry and builds excitement ahead of the company’s much-anticipated mobile app release.

Unlike traditional recipe sites or subscription apps, Stock AI lets users instantly create original dishes for free. By simply entering ingredients, dietary preferences, or cooking styles, the platform generates complete recipes from scratch. From home cooks experimenting with leftovers to professional chefs looking for fresh ideas, the platform’s viral growth proves its broad appeal.

Founder Johny Saephan, widely recognized as the first Thai entrepreneur to make a major mark in the Agentic AI era, has been teasing the next big chapter through community updates and social media. His hints strongly suggest that the mobile app will streamline the process, enabling users to save, customize, and manage their recipes directly from their smartphones.

“The response has been incredible, and crossing 113,000 recipes is just the beginning,” Saephan said. “We’re in the final development stretch, and the app will deliver a powerful culinary tool right into the hands of millions.”

One of the key reasons for Stock AI’s viral momentum is its open-access model. While many cutting-edge AI tools remain locked behind paywalls, Stock AI is available to everyone at no cost. This decision has fueled rapid adoption, built a loyal community, and positioned the platform as an industry game-changer.

With proven AI capabilities, a passionate user base, and a mobile app on the way, Stock AI is redefining how people discover, cook, and share recipes in the digital age. Its blend of innovation, accessibility, and scale makes it one of the most closely watched platforms in the global food-tech revolution.

