John Zabasky’s Big Idea: Making Healthcare Work for Everyone

From Sports to Strategy: How One CEO Is Solving a National Problem

John Zabasky never set out to reinvent healthcare. He grew up in Burtonsville, Maryland, thinking he’d play baseball for a living. He was good-really good-until an injury ended his dream.

“I thought baseball was the path,” he says. “But when that door closed, it pushed me toward something bigger.”

That “something bigger” turned out to be a bold idea: make quality healthcare available for workers who usually don’t get it-seasonal, part-time, and low-income employees. And he’s spent more than a decade making it happen.

Early Life and Unexpected Turns

Zabasky’s upbringing shaped the way he thinks today. Raised by strong family figures-his mom, grandmother, and great aunt-he grew up around people who cared deeply about education and service. His father and grandfather were both firefighters in Washington, D.C.

“Everyone around me worked hard and gave back,” he says. “That stayed with me.”

After his baseball injury, Zabasky pivoted. First, he immersed himself in history, earning both a BA and MA from UMBC. Then, he layered on business and tech credentials-a Pepperdine MBA and a PhD in Information Systems from Concordia. He’s currently finishing a second PhD in Health Sciences at Liberty University.

“Learning became a way to rebuild myself,” he says. “Every degree gave me a new way to look at problems.”

Solving Healthcare for the Overlooked

In 2013, Zabasky, along with co-founder Sharon Rowell, launched WorXsiteHR Insurance Solutions, Inc. It wasn’t built on buzzwords or investor hype. It was born from a basic question: Why can’t people who work part-time or seasonally get good healthcare?

“Most of our economy runs on workers who don’t get benefits,” he explains. “I thought: what if we fixed that?”

They developed the HealthWorX Plan, a no-cost healthcare program that provides essential coverage to workers typically left out of employer-sponsored insurance. It’s supported through a nonprofit structure, removing costs that would normally block access.

“We found a model that works,” Zabasky says. “It’s not perfect, but it’s real-and it helps.”

$100 Million and Counting

The numbers tell a powerful story. Today, the nonprofit arm of Zabasky’s company provides over $100 million annually in healthcare services and premiums. That funding supports workers in industries like agriculture, janitorial services, retail, and logistics.

“Too often, these workers are invisible,” he says. “But they’re essential.”

Zabasky says his work is about dignity as much as access.

“Healthcare should not be a luxury,” he adds. “It should be a foundation for a healthy society.

The Role of Tech and Systems Thinking

Zabasky’s background in information systems wasn’t just academic. It taught him how to build platforms that scale-and how to think in terms of systems, not just solutions.

“You can’t fix healthcare with a Band-Aid,” he says. “You have to redesign the whole system.”

He applied that mindset to build the infrastructure behind HealthWorX, using data to keep costs low and outcomes measurable.

“It’s about smart design, not just good intentions,” he says.

Life Outside the Office

Despite his heavy workload, Zabasky still finds time for the things he loves. He’s into golf, bodybuilding, boating, and-of course-baseball.

“Balance matters,” he says. “If you burn out, your ideas do too.”

He also speaks often about values: persistence, family, and doing work that lasts. He doesn’t use buzzwords. He speaks plainly and with purpose.

“My goal is simple,” he says. “Help people live better lives.”

Lessons Worth Sharing

Zabasky’s career proves that impact doesn’t have to come from loud ideas. Sometimes it comes from steady, focused work over time. It also proves that setbacks don’t end dreams-they shape new ones.

“You don’t need to be a genius,” he says. “You just need to care, ask the right questions, and keep going.”

His advice to others trying to change broken systems?

“Start small. Solve one thing well. And always build with people in mind.”

Final Thought

John Zabasky didn’t invent a cure. He didn’t raise billions or launch a unicorn startup. But he might’ve done something more meaningful: he made healthcare real for people who needed it most.

And he’s just getting started.

