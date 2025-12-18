John M. Cassaday Joins Rival Group Board of Directors

Veteran media and corporate governance leader brings deep board experience as Rival Group accelerates U.S. growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rival Group, North America’s only fully integrated market research enterprise, is pleased to announce the appointment of John M. Cassaday to its Board of Directors. Cassaday is one of Canada’s most accomplished business leaders, bringing decades of experience in executive leadership, corporate governance and organizational growth to Rival Group, parent company of Rival Technologies, Reach3 Insights and Angus Reid Group.

Cassaday served as the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Corus Entertainment Inc., where he oversaw more than 15 years of growth and helped establish Corus as a leader in radio, television and global animation through Nelvana. Prior to Corus, he served as President of both the CTV Television Network and Campbell Soup Company in Canada and the U.K.

“Rival Group is one of the few organizations building for the future of market research,” said John Cassaday. “By combining proprietary technology, certified panels and deep research expertise augmented by an AI strategy focused on materially reducing time to insights, the Rival Group is primed for rapid expansion in the U.S.”

Throughout his career, Cassaday has held senior governance positions across major North American companies. He is currently Chair of Janus Henderson Group plc and previously served as Chair of Manulife Financial (John Hancock Insurance Company). He has also served on the boards of leading organizations such as Sysco Corporation, Irving Oil and Spin Master, earning a strong reputation for his work as Lead Director and as Chair of key audit and compensation committees.

“John’s track record in board governance and U.S. market leadership gives Rival Group the kind of guidance that becomes essential as we enter more complex stages of growth,” said Board Chair Angus Reid. “His perspective strengthens our ability to build a business that can scale responsibly while preserving the strategic options that matter at this stage of our evolution.”

In addition to his corporate leadership, Cassaday has contributed extensively to Canada’s academic and cultural sectors. He is Co-Chair of the University of Toronto’s Defy Gravity Capital Campaign and serves on the Board of Governors of the Stratford Shakespearean Festival of Canada. He previously chaired St. Michael’s Hospital and the Rotman School of Management’s Dean’s Advisory Board, among other civic roles.

Cassaday’s achievements have earned him significant recognition, including appointment as a Member of the Order of Canada, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and induction into both the Marketing Hall of Legends and the Canadian Music and Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame.

With Cassaday’s appointment to the Board of Directors, Rival Group is well-positioned to advance its long-term growth strategy, strengthen its governance and continue building a leading North American insights organization.

About Rival Group

Rival Group is one of North America’s largest independent research companies. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices across North America, Rival Group uniquely combines proprietary research technology, certified panels, and expert consultancy. The company delivers faster, more authentic and actionable insights to over 500 clients across industries including technology, finance, consumer goods, media & entertainment, health and public affairs by redefining how organizations connect with people. Two of its operating companies, Rival Technologies and Reach3 Insights, earned spots on Greenbook’s 2025 GRIT Top 10 Most Innovative Suppliers list after making the Top 50 list six years in a row. www.rivalgroup.io

