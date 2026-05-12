John Galt Solutions to Showcase Agentic AI at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo(TM) 2026 EMEA

John Galt Solutions, the fastest way for businesses to achieve more value from the supply chain, today announced its upcoming live session at the 2026 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ EMEA in Barcelona, Spain. The session, “AI to Agentic AI in Action: Turning Insight into Supply Chain Impact,” will take place on Monday, May 18.

The presentation will be delivered by Matt Hoffman, VP of Customer Success at John Galt Solutions. The session will explore how organizations can move beyond AI experimentation to achieve measurable business impact through agentic AI and human-centered supply chain planning, leveraging the Atlas Planning Platform .

As artificial intelligence continues to dominate industry conversations, many supply chain teams still struggle to translate AI capabilities into measurable, decision-driving outcomes. This session will demonstrate how intuitive, human-in-the-loop AI systems empower planners with greater visibility, faster decision-making, and improved value from existing data.

Analysts predict that by 2030, 50% of cross-functional supply chain management (SCM) solutions will use intelligent agents that can autonomously execute decisions across ecosystems. John Galt Solutions is helping organizations prepare for this transformation today through the Atlas Planning Platform, which embeds agentic AI directly into end-to-end supply chain planning processes.

Unlike traditional automation, agentic AI delivers adaptive intelligence that can learn, reason, and act while keeping humans firmly in control of strategic decisions. Atlas’ AI provides context-aware insights that understand the complexity of modern supply chains and create a cohesive perspective across planning functions.

Conference attendees are also encouraged to visit John Galt Solutions at Booth #317 to experience Galt AI, Atlas’ powerful AI supply chain planning assistant. Combining advanced AI-driven pattern recognition with the simplicity of a conversational interface, Galt AI helps organizations better understand and act on the data they already possess.

Visitors to the booth can learn how John Galt Solutions delivers rapid time-to-value with AI-powered supply chain planning and discover how organizations are accelerating ROI across their supply chain operations.

Session at a Glance

Title: AI to Agentic AI in Action: Turning Insight into Supply Chain Impact

Speakers: Matt Hoffman, John Galt Solutions

When: Monday, May 18, 2026, at 3:15 p.m.

Where: Room 119, Level P1, International Barcelona Convention Center

Visit John Galt Solutions at booth #317. Book a meeting with us here .

About John Galt Solutions

John Galt Solutions is a global leader in supply chain planning software solutions, providing the fastest way for businesses to get more value from their supply chain. The AI-powered Atlas Planning Platform helps companies make faster decisions and achieve measurable results quickly across the end-to-end supply chain. Atlas adapts to complex business requirements and delivers rapid implementation and ROI. With one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry, John Galt Solutions partners closely with customers to help them achieve long-term supply chain success.

Media contact:

Caterina Bassano

+1 312 701 9026

connect@johngalt.com

SOURCE: John Galt Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire