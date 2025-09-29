John Buitrago Captures Stadium Energy for Karol G “Mañana Será Bonito” Tour and Netflix Documentary with DPA

MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA, SEPTEMBER 29, 2025 ― Karol G’s record-breaking “Mañana Será Bonito” stadium tour featured an incredible level of sonic precision thanks to Front of House Engineer John Buitrago. With months of travel and dozens of performances, the tour demanded not just accuracy, but resilience from the equipment it used. To account for these needs, a variety of solutions from DPA Microphones were chosen by Buitrago to capture the energy of the show without compromising the authenticity of the music.

The mic setup was as dynamic as the performance itself. Horns were outfitted with DPA 4099 Instrument Mics — high SPL models for the trumpet and sax and low SPL for the flute — to deliver crisp, isolated tones on a B-stage nearly 80 feet from the main PA system, surrounded by the acoustical chaos and crowd energy of stadium reverberation in the massive venues, which hosted upwards of 100,000 spectators.

The 4099s were also used to cover percussion, from congas and tumbas to bongos and accordion. Overhead and spot duties for cymbals, toms and guitars were handled by DPA’s 2011 Twin Diaphragm Cardioid and 2012 Compact Cardioid pencil microphones with stunning clarity, while the powerful 4055 Kick Drum Mic provided a full, punchy low end without the need for a second mic, ensuring perfect phase coherence.

From the start, DPA microphones were an integral part of the sonic strategy. “I’ve been using DPA for more than a decade,” Buitrago says. “They provide the truest representation of the instrument — no need to twist knobs endlessly trying to ‘fix’ the sound,” something which he says was critical for the “Mañana Será Bonito” tour. “Even with the amount of bleed we had from the PA, the 4099s delivered clean, natural-sounding signals. For the kick drum, the 4055 was so effective that we didn’t need the traditional dual-mic setup, which avoided phase issues and achieved a perfect blend for the playback tracks.”

Reliability was another factor that played into Buitrago’s choice of microphones. “We didn’t have a single mic failure on the tour, only one cable replacement,” he says. “DPA mics are built to handle the demands of a world tour without losing performance quality.”

The results didn’t just resonate with the live audience. Karol G’s Netflix documentary, “Tomorrow was Beautiful,” features live recordings from the tour. There were no overdubs or post-production retakes, just the raw, unfiltered sound of the performances, preserved exactly as they happened. “Karol wanted to keep the vibe exactly as it was on stage,” explains Buitrago, who also serves as the artist’s audio post-production engineer. “When you have the right mic, you can do that. What you hear on the Netflix film is the real performance, captured night after night.”

From intimate ballads to stadium-shaking anthems, “Mañana Será Bonito” proved that great live sound is as much about the gear as the performance. With DPA microphones on every key instrument, Karol G’s music reached every corner of the venue with power, precision and unmistakable warmth, turning each night into an unforgettable experience. For Buitrago, that trust runs deep — both in the equipment and in his team. “My crew knows I can choose any mic I want, and I’ve chosen DPA. The mics speak for themselves.”

For over 25 years, Buitrago has built his career at the intersection of studio precision and the raw electricity of live performance, touring stadiums and arenas with some of the biggest names in Latin and American music, including J Balvin, Sebastián Yatra, Don Toliver, Lil Durk and Yeat.

Karol G’s management came calling nearly five years ago, while the Colombian superstar was quickly ascending to global fame; they wanted Buitrago behind the console. The collaboration began during the pandemic with livestreamed performances and TV appearances — an unconventional start that cemented a working relationship. “She was becoming a major force in the Latin industry,” Buitrago recalls. “By the time we hit the road, I was both her Front of House engineer and post-production specialist.”