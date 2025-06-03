Jimmy Rushing – Certified Mortgage Banker & Hero Benefits Network Director

Texas Mortgage Professional and HBN Regional Director Jimmy Rushing Leads Community-Focused Hero Homeownership Grants and Industry Partnerships

Jimmy Rushing, MBA, is a seasoned Texas mortgage professional (licensed Mortgage Banker, Broker, and Mortgage Agent) and the newly certified Regional Director for the Hero Benefits Network (HBN). In October 2024 he earned his official HBN certification (October 22, 2024), joining HBN’s mission of “honoring the individuals who tirelessly improve our communities” source. HBN is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that empowers real estate, mortgage, and title professionals to give back to “heroes” through genuine savings source. In practice, becoming HBN-certified is free and provides loan officers like Jimmy with the tools to connect local heroes to non-repayable housing awards. This aligns with HBN’s goal of expanding its hero homeownership program in communities.

Empowering Local Heroes with Homeownership Grants

Hero Benefits Network provides substantial grants (not loans) to essential workers in housing transactions. For example, HBN reports that heroes receive on average $3,000-$10,000 in Hero Rewards when buying or selling a home source. In most cases these grants are around $3K-$5K, and they do not need to be repaid, effectively acting as down payment or closing cost assistance. Grantees include a wide range of community essential employees and volunteers. According to HBN, eligible heroes include:

Active-duty military and veterans source

First Responders: law enforcement (police), firefighters, EMTs source

Educators and healthcare professionals (teachers, nurses, etc.) source

Government and nonprofit employees, and union members source

When these heroes work with an HBN partner like Jimmy, they automatically qualify for these rewards. In practice, HBN-certified partners dedicate a portion of their earnings to a fund that generates these grants source, which are then awarded to heroes in their transactions. This means Jimmy can offer qualifying clients thousands of dollars in homeownership assistance – a token of gratitude for their service.

Regional Director Role & Partnerships

As an HBN Regional Director, Jimmy not only serves clients but also raises awareness of these hero benefits in the community. He collaborates with local Realtor, employer groups and hero aligned organizations to spread the word about HBN grants. For example, Jimmy announced his certification in a Facebook post, and he also shared news of HBN’s new partnership with the NFL Alumni Association in a second post. The official HBN announcement is documented in their news release. This NFL Alumni partnership is “game-changing”, making HBN the official housing assistance partner for retired NFL players source. It extends HBN’s mission to professional athletes, ensuring that former players can tap into the same volunteer benefits (grants and savings) as other heroes. Through such partnerships and outreach, Jimmy helps ensure that all eligible heroes in his region know about these unique housing benefits.

2025 HVBA Benefits Roadshow – Houston (May 14)

Jimmy will also be on hand for community events highlighting hero programs. A key event is the HVBA (Health & Voluntary Benefits Association) Benefits Roadshow in Houston. The Houston roadshow was held Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the Westin Houston Medical Center/Museum District. HVBA promotes voluntary benefits for employers and brokers, and this roadshow will include an Innovation Summit and networking reception.

According to the official HVBA announcement, attendees enjoyed:

Innovation Summit (2:00-4:30 PM): Workshops on cutting-edge benefits and healthcare strategies source.

Networking Reception (5:00-8:30 PM): Complimentary open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a full dinner (included with the VIP summit pass) source.

Date & Venue: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 – Westin Houston Medical Center/Museum District source.

Jimmy invited Houston-area mortgage brokers and hero-serving professionals to attend this free VIP event (admission is complimentary for Summit registrants). It was a chance to learn the latest industry trends and to network – just as HBN values networking with hero-serving organizations.

Professional Bio – Mortgage Banker & Broker

Beyond his community roles, Jimmy Rushing has a strong background as a mortgage expert. He is a licensed Mortgage Banker and Broker (NMLS #2520082) and a Senior Loan Officer with CrossCountry Mortgage. Jimmy holds an MBA in Finance and brings a “small-town work ethic, years of project management experience, strong communication skills, and a love of working with people” to every client interaction source. He offers a full range of loan programs (conventional, Jumbo, FHA/VA, USDA, renovation loans, etc.) tailored to each borrower’s needs. Throughout Texas he is known as “Realtors’ Valued Partner & Homebuyers’ Best Friend,” because he prioritizes educating clients and closing deals on time. In his mortgage practice and in his HBN role, Jimmy is committed to helping people achieve homeownership while giving back to the heroes of our community.

Citations

Media Contact

Name: Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Broker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy

Email: jimmy.rushing@ccm.com

Phone: +1 (713) 822-6347

SOURCE: Jimmy Rushing, Mortgage Broker – Your Texas Home Loan Guy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire