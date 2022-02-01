JH Audio Releases Pearl Tri Amp Micro Speaker Management System

System Available Exclusively with New Ruby In-ear Monitors for Live and Studio Applications

ORLANDO, FL, OCTOBER 3, 2023 ― JH Audio, innovator and manufacturer of leading in-ear monitoring products for professional touring artists and audio engineers, announces the availability of its new Pearl™ Tri Amp Micro Speaker Management System, the latest innovation in IEM audio technology. The system includes the brand’s PC-based Pearl Control Software and Pearl Loader program, which offer functions that allow users to precisely control gain, phase, time and equalization of low, mid and high frequencies of an in-ear monitor. The system is available exclusively with a pair of JH Audio’s new Ruby in-ear monitors,which when used together will make it possible to reproduce any frequency response or audio signature.

In addition to its control benefits, the Pearl system utilizes an actively controlled passive crossover (ACPX), keeping the latency low ― between .60 and .80 milliseconds. This is especially important to live performers, who require a latency of less than five milliseconds.

“Pearl processing provides unparalleled control to shape and optimize the audio and performance of any in-ear monitor solution,” says Jerry Harvey, owner of JH Audio. “The system’s low-latency benefits are the result of a passive crossover in the IEM, and active control over the low, mid and high speaker circuits, which each have their own amplifier and processing. We sweeten the passive crossover slopes with equalization, which does not increase latency.”

Included with the system is the Pearl Control software that allows you to shape the audio and program the pack with user-defined, instantaneous presets. With this software, users can set different levels for each ear, which is especially beneficial to those experiencing hearing loss. Additionally, the Pearl Loader function is used to instantly change the Pearl Processor from one frequency response setting to another via a simple USB-C cable.

The Pearl system is also perfect for studio applications and has the ability to go from a perfectly flat reference response to Auratone-style response, phone/tablet response, NS10 style response and immersive audio response, as well as reference with various levels of bass response with the click of a mouse. To best serve both studio and live applications, the software includes multiple frequency response files, which can be changed and saved as desired. With standards constantly evolving, JH Audio will continue to publish new files as necessary.

In addition to the software functions, the physical Pearl unit includes a 3.5mm input jack, a USB-C input for programming and charging, and a 10-pin connector output cable for three-way stereo audio.

The JH Audio Ruby in-ear monitors that come with the system are available as either custom-fit or universal-fit earpieces. Both options offer unlimited frequency response curves and feature quad low, mid and high drivers. Instead of the traditional tubes used for in-ear monitor phase correction, the Ruby IEMs correct the delay between the low, mid and high drivers using the Pearl software, resulting in a much smaller earpiece. The custom-fit solution includes several premium shell and faceplate options, for an additional fee.

The Pearl + Ruby system is immediately available for pre-order. More information can be found at https://jhaudio.com/iem/JHA-UIEM-RPB.

