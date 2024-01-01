JetBlue Reveals Community-Chosen Livery Celebrating the Dominican Republic

Designed by Dominican artist Willy Gómez, the aircraft will debut this spring

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU), the largest airline serving the Dominican Republic, today proudly announces that a vibrant design by artist Willy Gómez has been selected for its first-ever special aircraft livery honoring the Dominican Republic. Chosen by public vote, the design celebrates the country’s rich cultural identity while underscoring JetBlue’s long-standing commitment to the Dominican community.





The livery is part of RD Orgullo que Eleva (DR Pride That Lifts), a campaign developed in collaboration with Dominican artists to elevate local talent and showcase the cultural pride, creativity, and spirit of the Dominican Republic.

“We’re proud to bring Dominican pride to the skies with JetBlue’s first livery dedicated to the Dominican Republic, designed by Willy Gómez and chosen by the community,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “This aircraft is a celebration of the culture, creativity, and energy of a country that has played a central role in JetBlue’s history. From opening Santiago, our first international destination in 2004, to becoming the largest airline serving the Dominican Republic, we are excited to celebrate more than two decades of service and connection.”

“Seeing this art take flight is seeing my roots rise,” said Willy Gómez. “It’s a tribute to my country, to its color, its energy, and the inspiration that has been with me always.”

Launched in January, the RD Orgullo que Eleva campaign invited customers and fans to vote for their favorite design among three original concepts created by Dominican artists including Gómez, Los Plebeyos, and Lena Tolkens. Each design offered a distinct interpretation of Dominican culture, drawing inspiration from folklore, music, everyday life, nature, family, and national symbolism through each artist’s unique creative lens. JetBlue is grateful to the three artists for their creativity and passion, which brought powerful and authentic perspectives to this celebration.

Following an enthusiastic public response, the selected design will take flight later this spring on a JetBlue Airbus A320. More than a visual transformation, the livery serves as a flying tribute to the Dominican Republic and the millions of customers who share a deep connection to the country. It also reflects JetBlue’s continued investment and commitment to bringing together family and friends, supporting tourism and the local economy, and promoting the Dominican Republic as a dynamic, must-visit destination.

With more than 20 years of experience as an art director, illustrator, and muralist, Gómez draws on Neo-traditional and Art Nouveau influences to celebrate Dominican culture. His design captures the country’s rhythm and warmth through expressive linework, tropical motifs, and bold color contrasts inspired by music, dance, and coastal life. The aircraft will serve as a powerful symbol of Dominican pride and presence carrying that spirit across JetBlue’s network.

To view the livery designs, visit https://votajetbluerd.com/en.

