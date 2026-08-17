Jesse Francis Says Outdoor Living Is Reshaping Landscape Design

The Nashville landscape architect discusses why homeowners are placing greater value on functional, sustainable outdoor spaces.

Outdoor spaces are no longer viewed as an afterthought. Across the country, homeowners are investing more time and resources into creating landscapes that support everyday living, from outdoor kitchens and gathering areas to native gardens and sustainable planting. According to Nashville landscape architect Jesse Francis, that shift is changing the way landscape professionals approach design.

Francis believes clients are asking different questions than they did just a decade ago. Instead of focusing only on curb appeal, many homeowners want outdoor spaces that feel like a natural extension of their homes and can be used throughout the year.

“People want landscapes that fit the way they actually live,” says Francis. “Whether it’s spending time with family, entertaining friends, or simply having a quiet place to unwind, outdoor spaces have become an important part of everyday life.”

Growing up in Nashville, Francis developed an appreciation for both construction and the natural environment. Those early experiences inspired him to pursue a career in landscape architecture, where he now designs residential, commercial, and mixed-use landscapes that balance aesthetics with long-term functionality.

His approach emphasizes understanding each property’s unique characteristics rather than relying on one design style for every project. He believes successful landscapes should complement the surrounding environment while remaining practical to maintain for years to come.

“I always start by understanding how someone wants to use a space,” Francis explains. “Every property is different, and every client has different priorities. The design should reflect that instead of following whatever trend happens to be popular.”

Industry research reflects the growing interest in outdoor living. The American Society of Landscape Architects has identified outdoor gathering spaces, sustainable landscaping, native plants, and low-maintenance designs among the leading residential landscape trends as homeowners continue to invest in functional exterior spaces.

Francis believes this evolution is encouraging designers to think beyond appearance alone. Sustainable materials, water-conscious planning, and landscapes that support local ecosystems have become increasingly important considerations throughout the design process.

“Good landscape design should still work years after it’s installed,” he says. “When a space continues to serve the people who use it and fits naturally into its surroundings, that’s when you know the design has been successful.”

Outside of his professional work, Francis finds inspiration through gardening, hiking, woodworking, and exploring Tennessee’s parks with his family. Those experiences continue to shape his perspective on creating outdoor environments that encourage people to spend more time outside and connect with nature.

As interest in outdoor living continues to grow, Francis believes landscape architecture will play an increasingly important role in helping homeowners and communities create spaces that are both functional and environmentally responsible.

About Jesse Francis

Jesse Francis is a landscape architect based in Nashville, Tennessee. He specializes in residential, commercial, and mixed-use landscape design, creating outdoor environments that combine thoughtful planning, sustainability, and long-term functionality.

Media Contact

Jesse Francis

Email: info@jessefrancis.com

Website: https://www.jessefrancis.com

SOURCE: Jesse Francis

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